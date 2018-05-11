Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

A live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on Akamai's website at http://www.akamai.com/html/investor/index.html. Please go to the "Investor Events" section of the Akamai Investor Relations Web page to access the presentation.

As the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai's massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai's portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

617-444-2987

cnichols@akamai.com --or-- Tom Barth

617-274-7130

tbarth@akamai.com

