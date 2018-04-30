Akamai To Host 2018 Analyst Day

When: Tuesday, June 26, 2018

8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. ET

Note: Formal presentations will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. EDT



Where: Boston Cambridge Marriott Hotel

50 Broadway

Cambridge, MA 02142

Note: In-person attendance is by invitation only



What: Akamai management will discuss key company priorities and may provide forward-looking financial guidance during the presentations.

Webcast

A live webcast of Akamai's Analyst Day will be available at the Investor Relations page of the Akamai website. An archive of the webcast will be available following the event for a limited period of time.

About Akamai®

As the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai's massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai's portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Contacts: Chris Nicholson

Media Relations

617-444-2987

cnichols@akamai.com --or-- Tom Barth

Investor Relations

617-274-7130

tbarth@akamai.com



