Akamai Updates Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Guidance in Conjunction With Its Analyst Day

As measured in constant currency, both revenue and non-GAAP net income per diluted share* for the second quarter in 2018 are anticipated to be at the midpoint of the previous guidance range of $658 million to $670 million and $0.79 to 0.83, respectively. Due to the strengthening of the dollar since guidance was issued on April 30, revenue and earnings for the second quarter are expected to face a headwind of $3 million and $0.01, respectively. As a result, the Company now anticipates its second quarter 2018 revenue range to be $658 million to $663 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share* to be between $0.79 and $0.81.

As measured in constant currency, full year revenue and non-GAAP net income per diluted share* are anticipated to be at the high end or above the previous guidance ranges of $2,690 million to $2,720 million and $3.15 to $3.25, respectively. Factoring in expected currency-related headwinds of $17 million and $0.05, respectively, for the full year, the Company now anticipates its full year 2018 revenue range to be $2,675 million to $2,705 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share* to be between $3.20 and $3.30. The increase to the net income per share guidance is due to expected improvement in the Company's operating margins.

Second Quarter 2018 Guidance

Metric Previous

Guidance Updated

Guidance Revenue (in millions) $658-$670 $658-$663 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* $0.79-$0.83 $0.79- $0.81

Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance

Metric Previous

Guidance Updated

Guidance Revenue (in millions) $2,690-$2,720 $2,675-$2,705 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* $3.15-$3.25 $3.20-$3.30

As previously announced, Chief Executive Officer Tom Leighton and Chief Financial Officer James Benson, along with other Company executives, will present a detailed company and financial overview, including forward-looking guidance, today at the Analyst Day beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company invites investors to listen to the live webcast of the presentation at here. A replay will be available within 24 hours after the event on the Company's website.

About Akamai

As the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai's massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai's portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release and/or our analyst day presentation scheduled for later today contain information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about expected revenue and profitability achievement. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, failure of our investments in innovation to generate solutions that are accepted in the market; lower than expected revenue performance in the second quarter and remainder of the year; higher than expected expenses in the second quarter and the remainder of the year; and other factors that are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

In addition, the statements in this press release and at such presentation represent Akamai's expectations as of the date of this press release. Akamai anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations and beliefs to change. However, while Akamai may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Akamai's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The guidance contained in this release is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures. For example, stock-based compensation is unpredictable for Akamai's performance-based awards, which can fluctuate significantly based on current expectations of future achievement of performance-based targets. Amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs are all impacted by the timing and size of potential future actions, which are difficult to predict. In addition, from time to time, Akamai excludes certain items that occur infrequently, which are also inherently difficult to predict and estimate. It is also difficult to predict the tax effect of the items we exclude and to estimate certain discrete tax items, like the resolution of tax audits or changes to tax laws. As such, the costs that are being excluded from non-GAAP guidance are difficult to predict and a reconciliation or a range of results could lead to disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of the exclusions could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Definitions

Non-GAAP net income – GAAP net income adjusted for the following tax-effected items: amortization of acquired intangible assets; stock-based compensation; amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation; acquisition-related costs; restructuring charges; gains and other activity related to divestiture of a business; gains and losses on legal settlements; costs from professional service providers related to a non-routine stockholder matter; costs incurred with respect to Akamai's internal FCPA investigation; loss on early extinguishment of debt; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; amortization of capitalized interest expense; certain gains and losses on investments; and other non-recurring or unusual items that may arise from time to time.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share – Non-GAAP net income divided by diluted common shares outstanding. Basic weighted average shares outstanding are those used in GAAP net income per share calculations. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are adjusted in non-GAAP per share calculations for the shares that would be delivered to Akamai pursuant to the note hedge transaction entered into in connection with the issuance of $690 million of convertible senior notes due 2019. Under GAAP, shares delivered under hedge transactions are not considered offsetting shares in the fully-diluted share calculation until they are delivered. However, the company would receive a benefit from the note hedge transaction and would not allow the dilution to occur, so management believes that adjusting for this benefit provides a meaningful view of operating performance. Unless and until Akamai's weighted average stock price is greater than $89.56, the initial conversion price, there will be no difference between GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates – Revenue and earnings from international operations have historically been an important contributor to Akamai's financial results. Consequently, Akamai's financial results have been impacted, and management expects they will continue to be impacted, by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. For example, when the local currencies of our foreign subsidiaries weaken, our consolidated results stated in U.S. dollars are negatively impacted. Because exchange rates are a meaningful factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, management believes the presentation of the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on revenue and earnings enhances the understanding of our financial results and evaluation of performance in comparison to prior periods. The dollar impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates presented is calculated by translating current period results using monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period and comparing them to the reported amount. The percentage change at constant currency presented is calculated by comparing the prior period amounts as reported and the current period amounts translated using the same monthly average foreign currency exchange rates from the comparative period.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and Akamai's basis for excluding them from non-GAAP financial measures, are outlined below:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – Akamai has incurred amortization of intangible assets, included in its GAAP financial statements, related to various acquisitions Akamai has made. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition; therefore, Akamai excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a consistent basis for comparing pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

Stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation – Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation paid to Akamai's employees, the grant date fair value varies based on the stock price at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. This makes the comparison of Akamai's current financial results to previous and future periods difficult to interpret; therefore, Akamai believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation from its non-GAAP financial measures in order to highlight the performance of Akamai's core business and to be consistent with the way many investors evaluate its performance and compare its operating results to peer companies.

Acquisition-related costs – Acquisition-related costs include transaction fees, advisory fees, due diligence costs and other direct costs associated with strategic activities. In addition, subsequent adjustments to Akamai's initial estimated amounts of contingent consideration and indemnification associated with specific acquisitions are included within acquisition-related costs. These amounts are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. Akamai excludes acquisition-related costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to provide a useful comparison of Akamai's operating results to prior periods and to its peer companies because such amounts vary significantly based on the magnitude of the acquisition transactions.

Restructuring charges – Akamai has incurred restructuring charges that are included in its GAAP financial statements, primarily related to workforce reductions and estimated costs of exiting facility lease commitments. Akamai excludes these items from its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating its continuing business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the restructuring action and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of its business.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and amortization of capitalized interest expense – In February 2014, Akamai issued $690 million of convertible senior notes due 2019 with a coupon interest rate of 0%. The imputed interest rate of the convertible senior notes was approximately 3.2%. This is a result of the debt discount recorded for the conversion feature that is required to be separately accounted for as equity under GAAP, thereby reducing the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument. The debt discount is amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. All of Akamai's interest expense is comprised of these non-cash components and is excluded from management's assessment of the company's operating performance because management believes the non-cash expense is not representative of ongoing operating performance.

Gains and losses on investments – Akamai has recorded gains and losses from the disposition and impairment of certain investments. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them occur infrequently and are not representative of Akamai's core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

Legal and stockholder matter costs – Akamai has incurred losses related to the settlement of legal matters, costs from professional service providers related to a non-routine stockholder matter and costs with respect to its internal U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") investigation. Akamai believes excluding these amounts from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of Akamai's core business operations.

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items – The non-GAAP adjustments described above are reported on a pre-tax basis. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense. Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed on non-GAAP pre-tax income (GAAP pre-tax income adjusted for non-GAAP adjustments) and excludes certain discrete tax items (such as recording or releasing of valuation allowances), if any. Akamai believes that applying the non-GAAP adjustments and their related income tax effect allows Akamai to highlight income attributable to its core operations.

