Akamai's Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG's 2018 Global Excellence Awards

These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on April 16, 2018 during the Global Excellence Awards annual red carpet awards dinner and presentation.

"Being recognized by Info Security Products Guide in three distinct and prestigious categories is a testament to our customer-driven approach and properly understanding the varying bot management needs and requirements across our different customer types, as validated by our winning two very different and demanding vertical market categories," said Ashutosh Kulkarni, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Web Security and Performance business units at Akamai. "I would also like to extend a tip of the hat to our world class team of engineers who work tirelessly to remain innovative in our approach to bot management, recognizing that this complex security and fraud management challenge requires addressing vastly different use cases from credential stuffing, to web scraping, to good bot management, and requires comprehensive protection for both transactional and non-transactional web pages."

Bot Manager Premier is designed to help organizations manage the impact of bots across their entire digital environment, including websites, mobile applications and web APIs by offering:

Advanced bot detection including behavior anomaly analysis designed to thwart credential abuse, gift card balance checking and other forms of web fraud aimed at login and transactional web pages.

A mobile protection module including a mobile SDK to enable mobile app and API bot management.

Advanced and conditional actions to give organizations the power to manage different types of bots (e.g., scrapers, content aggregators, etc.) in the manner that best meets their unique business requirements.

Bot Manager Premier combines the visibility and scale of the globally-distributed Akamai Intelligent Platform with bot-specific capabilities to identify, categorize, manage, and report on bot traffic. Bot Manager Premier identifies bots as they connect to websites through a nearby Akamai Edge server, using a combination of Akamai's visibility into worldwide bot activity, custom bot signatures, and the real-time detection of unknown bots. Organizations have the flexibility to manage identified bots individually or create categories of bots, assigning different management policies based on the desired interaction with each bot or bot category. Bot Manager Premier helps organizations better understand their bot traffic through the Security Center dashboard and built-in Bot Activity and Bot Analysis reports.

According to the Frost & Sullivan Global Bot Risk Management (BRM) Market Analysis, Forecast to 2022 (published January 31, 2018), what makes Akamai unique is that "Akamai gains tremendous insight into attack trends from its massive CDN network. The Akamai Intelligent Platform includes 230,000+ servers in over 1,600 partner networks in over 130 countries, with over 60 Tbps of capacity for delivering web traffic. Akamai uses this vantage point to develop a holistic understanding of bots, including types, characteristics, activities, and trends. As a result, Akamai is better able to identify bots. Additionally, Akamai gained advanced machine learning technologies and user behavior and biometrics-based detections from its acquisition of Cyberfend. These advanced technologies, combined with Akamai's broad threat intelligence data sources, provide the company with an important advantage in its ability to identify and understand bot-related threats."

Earlier this week, Akamai was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions where Chris Rodriguez, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan said, "Akamai's wide range of bot detection techniques, categories, responses, and flexible policies allow customers to better manage their bot ecosystem, prioritizing beneficial bots, throttling overly aggressive bots, and taking defensive action against undesirable or malicious bots. Frost & Sullivan believes, given the company's current innovative BRM (Bot Risk Management) products and continued investment in product research, that Akamai is poised for strong growth in the future as well."

To learn more and see the award-winning Bot Manager Premier in action, please visit the Akamai booth #N3625 in Moscone Center North during the RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 16-19, 2018.

