Akana by Perforce Achieves Record Growth and Customer Retention

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced its Akana API Management business grew 34% in the last twelve months.

Perforce is building on this momentum with the release of Akana QuickStart, a SaaS-only offering for new clients. With flexible packages right-sized to the needs of each client, new users can experience the full-featured Akana platform without making an infrastructure investment or extended implementation time.

The 34% growth and new Akana QuickStart offering are fueled by the Akana API management solution's depth of enterprise features, including its flexible deployment and federated implementation options, ability to support large-scale integration projects, industry-leading capabilities in API security, and an extensible developer portal. Akana was recognized by Forrester Research with perfect scores for the latter two features in their most recent API Management Solutions report.

Akana has a rich portfolio of enterprise customers that have successfully deployed scalable, full-lifecycle API management platforms. One existing customer, a global leader in the hospitality market, needed to safely scale their platform to meet the needs of mobile – an exponentially growing customer channel. With Akana, the customer has not only scaled to support mobile traffic, but also created new value by making their APIs available to travel aggregators, third-party developers, and other consumers – without security risk.

"We are excited for the growth that Akana has experienced this year and the momentum entering 2020. Perforce invested in Akana after recognizing its large growth potential, and we look forward to continued success," said Mark Ties, CEO of Perforce. "With enterprise capabilities and the new QuickStart program, Akana meets any organization's need for a comprehensive full-lifecycle API management strategy."

The platform's breadth of capabilities, a continued focus on enterprise-class customer support, and the launch of new offerings set the stage for a strong finish to 2019 and an even more successful 2020.

About Akana by Perforce

Akana provides an end-to-end API management solution for designing, implementing, securing, managing, monitoring, and publishing APIs. Ranked by Forrester as a leader and the top vendor for API security, Akana has proven tools to take your APIs from strategy and design to deployment and optimization. For more information, please visit www.akana.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. With a portfolio of scalable DevOps solutions, we help modern enterprises overcome complex product development challenges by improving productivity, visibility, and security throughout the product lifecycle. Our portfolio includes solutions for Agile planning & ALM, API management, automated mobile & web testing, embeddable analytics, open source support, repository management, static & dynamic code analysis, version control, and more. With over 15,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to drive their business critical technology development. For more information, visit www.perforce.com.

