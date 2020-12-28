Akaris Global Sends Letter to Pluralsight Board of Directors Expressing Concerns about Acquisition Offer from Vista Equity Partners and Intention to Vote Against the Proposed Transaction

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akaris Global Partners, LP ("Akaris Global") today announced that it has delivered a letter to the Pluralsight, Inc. ("Pluralsight" or the "Company") (NYSE: PS) Board of Directors (the "Board"), expressing its concerns about the recently announced proposed sale of the Company to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share in cash. In its letter, Akaris Global has informed Pluralsight that it intends to vote against the proposed deal in its current form.

As a long-term shareholder of Pluralsight stock, Akaris Global believes that the proposed transaction significantly undervalues the Company. Specifically, the offer price:

Is unattractive based on historical share prices and is below 11 of 14 analyst target prices made prior to the announcement of the merger;

Represents a significant discount to other public subscription software companies;

Represents a significant discount to recent sponsor transactions in enterprise software;

Does not fairly value Pluralsight as a unique and strategic asset in the IT Learning space; and

Does not reflect several initiatives that Akaris Global believes are about to bear fruit and will re-accelerate growth after the slowest growth quarter in the company's disclosed history.

In addition, as outlined in the letter, based on current public disclosure, it is not clear to Akaris Global that the Board undertook a full and fair sales process to ensure that shareholders will receive maximum value for their investment. Accordingly, Akaris Global believes the Board must account for the sales process to assure shareholders that it was not rushed or subject to any material conflicts of interest.

The full text of Akaris Global's letter to the Pluralsight Board of Directors can be found here: https://akarisglobal.s3.amazonaws.com/PS+Letter+20201228.pdf

About Akaris Global. Akaris Global, an investment firm located in New York, seeks to compound capital at attractive absolute rates of return by investing in Structural Winners: resilient, growing, and underappreciated businesses with attractive reinvestment opportunities that are led by top-tier operating teams. We invest primarily in technology, consumer, and industrial businesses.

