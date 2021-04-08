AKASA Publishes "Annual Report on Revenue Cycle Automation" in Healthcare

The survey was commissioned by AKASA and conducted through the Healthcare Financial Management Association's (HFMA) Pulse Survey program. The survey was fielded between May 19, 2020 and June 22, 2020 among 587 chief financial officers and revenue cycle leaders at hospitals and health systems across the United States. The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percent.

In addition to the survey results, the report contains market insights informed by the hands-on experience of the AKASA team as they have partnered with provider organizations of all sizes across the country to fully automate revenue cycle functions.

According to the survey, more than 66 percent of health systems and hospitals currently use some form of automation in their revenue cycle operations and more than 60 percent of the provider organizations that do not currently use automation plan to do so by the end of the year.

"With revenue cycle automation firmly in place within two thirds of the healthcare market, it is clear that automation is here to stay," said Malinka Walaliyadde, co-founder and CEO of AKASA. "The opportunity going forward for provider organizations is to expand their ambitions and scope for automation within the revenue cycle."

Survey results also show that more than 90 percent of financial leaders want automation solutions that are purpose-built for healthcare revenue cycle management.

AKASA evaluated modern automation approaches from some of the most complex domains in the world (such as self-driving cars), and derived core principles — like the best ways to monitor existing workflows, learn from workflows at scale and quickly adapt to change. The company then built proprietary technology from the ground up to apply these core principles to the unique challenges of healthcare revenue cycle management.

AKASA provides hospitals with Unified Automation™ services — a flexible AI-based solution that automates complex revenue cycle tasks. Unified Automation can be deployed entirely remotely, and its proprietary expert-in-the-loop interface with AKASA's team of revenue cycle specialists ensures exceptions and edge cases are resolved while the system learns in real-time from the actions they take. With continuous machine-learning built-in, the need for costly or time-consuming upgrades and maintenance is eliminated. Unified Automation operates within a hospital's existing electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle infrastructure to reduce errors and improve efficiencies.

The "Annual Report on Revenue Cycle Automation" includes discussion and insights on the following topics:

Automation as a Future-State Mandate

Challenges of Deploying New Technologies in a Pandemic

Why the Type of Automation Matters

How Automation Can Elevate Employees

What to Expect in 2021 and Beyond

A free copy of the Annual Report on Revenue Cycle Automation can be downloaded here:

