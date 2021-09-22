AKASA Ranked as One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

"The healthcare workforce has undergone a true test in the past year and a half, oftentimes pitting employees against employers," said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. "So how best to keep harmony in a workplace that is inherently stressful? This year's winners have an easy tip to incorporate: show respect. In high-performing and successful teams, regard for employees' well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication all helped maintain professionalism and productivity. We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce."

"At AKASA, we've brought together the best technology minds out of Silicon Valley and the nation's leading healthcare experts to ensure we innovate to solve the real challenges of healthcare revenue cycle management," said Ben Beadle-Ryby, co-founder and VP of Sales and Customer Success at AKASA. "We take a very mindful approach to building a culture that is flexible, diverse and inclusive where everyone is welcome. And while our headquarters are based in South San Francisco, we embrace a work-from-anywhere attitude and a flexible environment to allow our team to do their best work in the way that works best for them."

"With only 75 organizations making the cut, we're honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare and we're excited to continue welcoming the best and the brightest talent across healthcare and technology to build the future of healthcare with AI," said Beadle-Ryby.

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.

AKASA is actively hiring and looking for talent with technical, revenue cycle, and corporate expertise. Potential candidates can explore open positions here .

AKASA is building the future of healthcare with AI. The only Unified Automation™ company for healthcare, AKASA uses the same machine learning approaches that made driverless cars possible to provide health systems with a single solution for automating revenue cycle operations. AKASA's unique expert-in-the-loop approach, Unified Automation, combines machine-learning with human judgment and subject matter expertise to provide robust and resilient automation. Unified Automation™ adapts to the highly dynamic nature of revenue cycle operations and has been purpose-built for healthcare. AKASA enables health systems to decrease their cost to collect so they can invest more in patient care and be better stewards of the healthcare dollar. AKASA is based in the heart of Silicon Valley and we're hiring. Learn more at www.AKASA.com.

