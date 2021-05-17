AKASA recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

"At AKASA we are taking a very mindful approach to building a culture that is flexible, diverse and inclusive," said Malinka Walaliyadde co-founder and CEO of AKASA. "We give our employees autonomy to manage their time while delivering the best possible experience for our customers."

"We also believe that every dollar spent on healthcare matters because healthcare matters to everyone," continued Walaliyadde. "Many of us have been surprised by a medical bill or received a bill that included erroneous charges at some point. Helping health systems improve the accuracy and efficiency of their revenue cycle operations is one of the best ways to protect everyone from those kinds of negative billing experiences."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

AKASA will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 16 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

About AKASA

At AKASA, we believe every dollar spent on healthcare matters because healthcare matters to everyone. The only Unified Automation™ company for healthcare, AKASA uses the same machine learning approaches that made driverless cars possible to provide health systems with a single solution for automating revenue cycle operations. AKASA's unique expert-in-the-loop approach, Unified Automation, combines modern machine-learning with human judgment and subject matter expertise to provide robust and resilient automation. Unified Automation™ adapts to the highly dynamic nature of revenue cycle operations and has been purpose-built for healthcare. AKASA enables health systems to decrease their cost to collect so they can invest more in patient care and be better stewards of the healthcare dollar. AKASA is based in the heart of Silicon Valley. Learn more at www.AKASA.com.

