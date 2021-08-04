Akash Launches Developer Grant Program to Support Open-Source Projects and Decentralized Web Development

"We're optimistic that this will spur further growth and adoption of dWeb and are eager to work with our community directly to support a wide range of open-source projects," said Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network. "We hope to see submissions for developer tooling, creator platforms, decentralized web services, and desktop deployment interface."

The Developer Grant Program has tiers ranging from $100 to $100,000 paid in AKT. The larger awards are dependent on preset milestones achieved by the developer. Milestones for each project will be determined as part of the grant application process and can include development of a feature, the release of a working beta, and or the completion of the work. Award tiers include:

Initiate Grant, $100 : Will be awarded to any developer who is working to deploy and run their first application on Akash.

: Will be awarded to any developer who is working to deploy and run their first application on Akash. Seed Grant, $1,000 : Requires a developer to create a detailed proposal to share with the community. All projects must be open source and include a detailed guide.

: Requires a developer to create a detailed proposal to share with the community. All projects must be open source and include a detailed guide. Incubator Grant, $10,000 : Awarded when major milestones are met and requires developers to present their projects to the community.

: Awarded when major milestones are met and requires developers to present their projects to the community. Accelerator Grant, $100,000 : Is awarded to developers that have consistently met their milestones, demonstrated improvements, and shown a willingness to remain open source while collaborating with the Akash community.

All proposals will be reviewed by the Community Awards Board (CAB) who will craft on-chain proposals for the community to vote on. Meetings will be publicly announced, hosted online and will be recorded then shared publicly with the community for consensus. Akash's top developers will present at Developer Demo Day to an audience of investors, media, and advisors.

"Open-source developers are directly competing with the three cloud giants. It's time that we act as a community and openly develop alternatives to traditional cloud services. Open-source projects need to start somewhere, and we hope that the next great idea, great product, or even a great company is funded by one of our developer grants," said Colin Lowenberg, Partnerships and Dev Relations Lead at Akash Network.

If you're a developer and would like to apply for a grant click here . If you are an investor and are interested in open-source companies, we invite you to register here to attend the next Developer Demo Day.

About Akash Network:

Akash Network, the world's first decentralized and open-source cloud, accelerates deployment, scale, efficiency and price performance for high-growth industries like blockchain and machine learning/AI. The "Airbnb for Cloud Compute," Akash Network provides a fast, efficient and low-cost application deployment solution. Developers can deploy apps to cloud-hosted containers using Akash Network at half the cost of traditional cloud giants like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. With 85% of underutilized cloud computing capacity in the 8.4 million data centers, using open-source container technology, Akash Network allows anyone to lease cloud computing resources. For more information visit: https://akash.network/ .

