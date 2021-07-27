Akash Network and Filebase Provide Multi-Cloud Decentralized Storage Options

Through this partnership, developers and enterprises now have the ability to pair dWeb applications with the thousands of existing backup tools, application SDKs and frameworks that they already know and love. By offering open-source dWeb compute and petabyte-scale object storage, Akash and Filebase can help to reduce cloud costs by up to 85 percent, compared to traditional cloud services.

"The Filebase API is S3 compatible, which allows developers to seamlessly leverage multiple decentralized storage networks for the first time," said Joshua Noble, CEO and Co-founder of Filebase. "We're excited to pair our S3 compatible access layer to decentralized storage networks, with the power and flexibility of Akash Network. We can't wait to see what our ecosystem builds through the pairing of dWeb compute and multi-cloud storage as one."

"Filebase is solving an onramp problem that's exposing the mainstream developer community to decentralized storage," said Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network. "We're more than excited for the Akash community to have vendor-neutral storage options with a frictionless experience."

A core goal of dWeb technology is to help people and organizations regain control of their computing and storage. By pairing Filebase and Akash, data can quickly migrate from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, onto a decentralized network of cloud providers.

"Decentralized, blockchain-based infrastructure services are quickly establishing themselves as foundational elements for the potential next generation of cloud IaaS," said Andrew Smith, Research Manager, Cloud Infrastructure Services at IDC. "These services bring differentiated technology to market which is applicable to real-world use cases like storage and compute cost reduction, data compliance, backup, archive, and long-term cold storage. The partnership between Filebase and Akash highlights the continued evolution and improvements to this emerging market segment."

About Akash Network:

Akash Network, the world's first decentralized and open-source cloud, accelerates deployment, scale, efficiency and price performance for high-growth industries like blockchain and machine learning/AI. Known as the "Airbnb for Cloud Compute," Akash Network provides a fast, efficient and low-cost application deployment solution. Developers leveraging Akash Network can access cloud computing at up to three times less than the cost of centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Utilizing containerization and open-source technology, Akash Network leverages 85% of underutilized cloud capacity in 8.4 million global data centers, enabling anyone to buy and sell cloud computing. For more information visit: https://akash.network/ .

About Filebase:

Filebase is the world's first object storage platform powered by multiple decentralized storage networks. Filebase helps customers save over 90% on their storage costs compared to traditional cloud providers. Additionally, Filebase's proprietary edge caching technology helps customers achieve industry-leading performance when fetching data from decentralized networks. Filebase was awarded the "Most Exciting Data Storage And Sharing Project" in HackerNoon's 2020 Noonies Awards and was a finalist in Storage Magazine's 2019 Product of the Year Awards. For more information visit: https://filebase.com .

