Akash Network, the World's First Decentralized Cloud Computing Marketplace and the First DeCloud for DeFi, Develops Critical IBC Relayer for Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol

Key features for the IBC Relayer include:

API Server: An end-to-end API server that allows clients to interact with IBC chains. This feature allows the Relayer to expose an RPC server that enables a user to make common queries and use all the relayer functionality against a programmatic HTTP interface, i.e. a website. This feature will also allow for remote management of relayer nodes.

Essential to launching the IBC protocol and the only way users will be able to use IBC, the Relayer is the user interface that enables all transfers and transactions on IBC. In development for over three years, IBC is the flagship feature of the Cosmos Network. For crypto and blockchain, where interoperability and composability are essential for continued growth for decentralized sectors like DeFi, IBC is the most promising and production-ready solution.

Akash will be one of the first networks in the world to integrate with IBC and IBC Relayer, through the early March 2021 launch of Akash MAINNET 2, the first viable decentralized cloud alternative to centralized cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

About Akash Network:

Akash Network is developing the world's first and only decentralized cloud computing marketplace, enabling any data center and anyone with a computer to become a cloud provider by offering their unused compute cycles in a safe and frictionless marketplace. Akash DeCloud greatly accelerates scale, efficiency, and price performance for DeFi, decentralized organizations, and high-growth industries like machine learning/AI.

Through Akash's platform, developers can easily and securely access cloud compute at a cost currently 2x-3x lower than centralized cloud providers (AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure). The platform achieves these benefits by integrating advanced containerization technology with a unique staking model to accelerate adoption. For more information, visit: https://akash.network/

