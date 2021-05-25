Akash Network's Akash Token (AKT) is Listed on Bittrex Global

Powering high-growth industries including blockchain and machine learning, AKT is Akash's native utility token and is used as the primary means to govern and secure the blockchain, and provide a default mechanism to store and exchange value. Currently, AKT has ~48% APR staking rewards and ~83% bonding rate.

"We're continuing to support our accelerating growth and increasing global demand for access to AKT." - Greg Osuri, CEO

"After the recent launch of DeCloud, we're continuing to support our accelerating growth and increasing global demand for access to AKT," said Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network. "Listing on Bittrex Global, a top globally renowned exchange, progresses our goal of expanding access to AKT to people around the world."

Key dates and information for the Bittrex Global listing include:

● Deposits open: Monday, May 24th, 2021 10 AM PDT

● Trading starts: Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 8:30 AM PDT

● Trading pairs: BTC and USDT

Bittrex Global is the sixth listing for AKT since its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in October of 2020, and is also available on AscendEX (Bitmax) , DigiFinex , Gate.io , and BitMart .

"With its extraordinary growth over the last six months, we're excited to welcome AKT to our platform," said Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global. "As the most trusted crypto exchange platform known for secure trading and digital wallet infrastructures, we're proud to partner with Akash Network to make AKT available to our global community of traders."

For media inquiries, please contact Kelsey Ruiz at (916) 412-8709 or kelsey(at)akash(dot)network.

About Akash Network:

Akash Network, the world's first decentralized and open-source cloud, accelerates deployment, scale, efficiency and price performance for high-growth industries like blockchain and machine learning/AI. Known as the "Airbnb for Cloud Compute", Akash Network provides a fast, efficient and low-cost application deployment solution. Developers leveraging Akash Network can access cloud computing at up to three times less than the cost of centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Utilizing containerization and open-source technology, Akash Network leverages 85% of underutilized cloud capacity in 8.4 million global data centers, enabling anyone to buy and sell cloud computing. For more information visit: https://akash.network/ .

About Bittrex Global:

Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex's cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike.

SOURCE Akash Network

Related Links

https://akash.network/

