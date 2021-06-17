Akash Network's Utility Token (AKT) Pairs with Cosmos Native Coin (ATOM) Ahead of Osmosis Launch

"The AKT-ATOM pair enables borderless access to AKT," said Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network. "Users worldwide can now enjoy access to AKT, the native token of the world's first open cloud, in a permissionless and secure way."

Over time, the largest allocation of OSMO tokens is set aside for liquidity incentives to reward liquidity providers for their contributions and to give them an ownership stake in the future of the protocol. Launching with 7 chains including Akash Network, Cosmos, Regent, IRIS, Sentinel, and Persistence, AKT will be the first tradable asset in the Cosmos ecosystem to be available on Osmosis upon its launch.

"We're excited to have Akash Network be one of the first launch partners of Osmosis," said Sunny Aggarwal, Co-founder of Osmosis. "Akash Network enables a new generation of resilient, decentralized internet infrastructure to be built, and Osmosis provides a gateway for anyone to take part in this decentralized economy. For Osmosis to be a truly decentralized exchange, we need to be built on a decentralized infrastructure. Osmosis will be a proud user of Akash infrastructure to host our applications and API-serving nodes."

Powering high-growth industries including blockchain and machine learning, AKT is Akash's native utility token and is used as the primary means to govern and secure the blockchain and provide a default mechanism to store and exchange value. Currently, AKT has ~48% APR staking rewards and ~84% bonding rate.

