Akash Systems Delivers World's First Diamond Cooled NVIDIA GPU Servers to NxtGen AI Pvt Ltd

Akash Diamond Cooling® solution is a new innovation in cooling technology that is additive to existing air and liquid cooling technologies

By delivering throttle-free performance, this new solution increases GPU compute by an unprecedented ~15 percent in high ambient temperature data centers

Patented technology provides significant incremental value per server and reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) on Diamond Cooled GPUs

Company backed by Khosla Ventures and Founders Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akash Systems, Inc., a pioneer in Diamond Cooling® technology, today announced it has delivered the world's first Diamond Cooled GPUs to NxtGen AI PVT Ltd., India's largest sovereign cloud provider. NxtGen has received the world's most energy and capital efficient NVIDIA H200 GPU servers equipped with Akash's proprietary Diamond Cooling® technology. This innovation is projected to reduce data center energy consumption and increase FLOPs/Watt by up to 15 percent per server in high data center ambient temperatures up to 50°C (122°F), compared to standard data centers, which operate at 24°C to 29°C (75°F to 85°F). Akash plans to release additional aftermarket Diamond Cooling® solutions for other NVIDIA systems, including the Blackwell series.

"Diamond Cooling® solves the two hardest problems in the AI infrastructure race – energy and capital efficiency – by improving Power Use Effectiveness (PUE) and rapidly densifying token output. Diamond Cooling® raises the bar for performance and speed of datacenter deployments by significantly reducing power consumption and densifying server capacity," said Dr. Felix Ejeckam, Co-Founder & CEO of Akash Systems. "In a world where a one to two percent increase in compute is meaningful, a 15 percent increase in GPU compute is truly game-changing. We're proud to partner with NxtGen on the first-ever deployment of Diamond Cooled servers in the world."

Diamond Cooled servers provide significant energy, performance, and cost advantages over traditional servers. By eliminating thermal throttling, Diamond Cooled servers maintain peak performance for heavy training and inference workloads. AI data centers transitioning to Diamond Cooled servers can expect up to a 15 percent or greater increase in compute output from power efficiencies.

"At NxtGen, our mission is to build the most performant cloud backbone to power India's AI innovators. By integrating Akash's Diamond Cooling® into our infrastructure, we are delivering a more competitive solution for our customers, while driving cost-efficiency for our bottom line," said A.S. Rajgopal, CEO of NxtGen. "Diamond Cooling® is going to become part of every AI Factory's development strategy – with this world first deployment, NxtGen just took a major step ahead."

Diamond is the world's most thermally conductive material, enabling heat to be removed 5x faster than the current industry standard, copper. This technology, already proved in outer space and currently operating in active satellite systems, enables AI servers to perform at peak levels even in extreme heat. As a new layer in the GPU cooling stack, Akash's Diamond Cooling® solution is additive and complementary with existing air and liquid cooling technologies.

About Akash Systems

Akash Systems is a pioneer in Diamond Cooling® technology for AI servers and other heat-intensive electronic environments. First developed and deployed in partnership with NASA for satellites, Akash Systems is now providing its proprietary Diamond Cooling® solutions for GPU, CPU, and memory systems to help address energy and performance challenges in the rapidly growing AI data center sector in the U.S. and globally. Akash is backed by leading venture capital investors Khosla Ventures and Founders Fund. Learn more at www.akashsystems.com.

About NxtGen AI PVT Ltd.

NxtGen AI is the sovereign artificial intelligence arm of NxtGen, built to accelerate India's digital transformation through fully sovereign, enterprise-grade AI infrastructure and services. Designed and operated in India, NxtGen AI ensures data, operational, and technological sovereignty, enabling organisations to adopt AI without compromising on control, compliance, or security. NxtGen AI offers a comprehensive AI services stack spanning high-performance compute, secure data management, model development and training, scalable model deployment, and enterprise application integration. At its core is a GPU-dense, India-hosted infrastructure optimised for modern AI workloads, supporting both open-source and enterprise AI ecosystems. Learn more at https://nxtgen.com.

