Akastor ASA: Completion of transfer of ownership interests in AKOFS Offshore

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the press release dated 14 January 2025 regarding the agreement in which Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST) transfers 8.3% of the shares in AKOFS Offshore AS ("AKOFS Offshore") to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. ("MOL"). The transfer has now been completed in accordance with the agreed terms, whereby Akastor and MOL now control 2/3 and 1/3 of the shares in AKOFS Offshore, respectively.

About AKOFS Offshore:

AKOFS Offshore is a provider of vessel-based subsea well installation and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates three specialized offshore vessels, AKOFS Santos, Aker Wayfarer and AKOFS Seafarer, with the first two vessels contracted to Petrobras for work in Brazil and the last one contracted to Equinor for work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company employed 360 people as per the end of 2024. AKOFS Offshore is owned by Akastor AS (66.7%) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (33.3%).

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

