Akastor ASA: DDW Offshore secures two contracts with an international oil company

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) subsidiary DDW Offshore AS ("DDW Offshore") has been awarded two one-year contracts, each with a further 24-month priced option structure, with an international oil company for the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels Skandi Peregrino and Skandi Atlantic. The vessels will provide anchor handling and towage services in Australia, commencing on January 1, 2025, and March 1, 2025, respectively.

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

DDW Offshore owns three modern Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels (Skandi Atlantic, Skandi Emerald and Skandi Peregrino) with capability to operate and support clients on a world-wide basis. The vessels are specially designed to perform anchor-handling, towing, and supply services at offshore oil and gas fields.

