Akastor ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter Results 2019
Jan 30, 2020, 05:20 ET
OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA will publish its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.
The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.
Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code and title of your conference.
UK/International +44 (0)330 336 9105
Norway +47 2100 2610
USA +1 323-794-2423
Confirmation code: 6325749
Title: Akastor Q4 2019
Live webcast and replay link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200213_3/
The complete presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer (effective from 1st March 2020)
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
