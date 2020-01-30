Akastor ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter Results 2019

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA will publish its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.

Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code and title of your conference.

UK/International +44 (0)330 336 9105

Norway +47 2100 2610

USA +1 323-794-2423

Confirmation code: 6325749

Title: Akastor Q4 2019

Live webcast and replay link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200213_3/

The complete presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske

Chief Financial Officer (effective from 1st March 2020)

Mob: +47 917 59 705

E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

