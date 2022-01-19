Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter results 2021

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday 9 February 2022.

Date and time:
Wednesday 9 February 2022 at 15:00 CET

Presenters:
Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220209_3

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

The presentation material will be published at akastor.com and newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 9 February.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

