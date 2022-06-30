Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2022
Jun 30, 2022, 04:02 ET
OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday 14 July.
Date and time:
Thursday 14 July 2022 at 15:00 CET
Presenters:
Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO
Link to webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hengarmedia/20220714_4/
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.
The presentation and half-yearly report will be published at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 14 July.
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
