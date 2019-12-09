Akazoo Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) ("SONG" or "Company"), a leading global music streaming platform and media technology company with a strong international market position focused on emerging markets, today announced improved financial results for the three month and nine month periods ending September 30, 2019. Highlights include:

5.5 Million Premium Subscribers end of Q3, Up 28% Year-over-Year ("YoY")

Q3 Revenue of €35.0 Million, Up 24% YoY

Nine Month 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of €11.3 Million – Ahead of FY 2019 Guidance of €11m

Raising FY 2019 Revenue Guidance from €134 Million to €136.5 Million - up 30% YoY with QoQ revenue growth accelerating in Q4

SUMMARY USER AND FINANCIAL METRICS

FINANCIALS (€'000) Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 % change

YoY 9 months

2018 9 months

2019 % change

YoY















Total Revenue 28,095 33,804 34,959 24% 74,550 99,480 33% Adjusted Gross Profit 11,362 13,995 14,466 27% 30,317 41,070 35% Adjusted Gross Margin 40% 41% 41% - 41% 41% - Adjusted EBITDA (1) 2,965 4,220 2,945 -1% 7,696 11,261 46% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11% 12% 8% - 10% 11% - USERS (m)













Subscribers (eop) 4.3 5.3 5.5 28% 4.3 5.5 28% Registered Users (eop) 37.8 43.3 44.4 18% 37.8 44.4 18%



(1): Transaction related costs of €0.49 million for Q2 2019, €0.39 million for Q3 2019 and €1.26 million for the nine months ended September 2019 have been excluded from operating expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to net income and adjusted gross profit are presented elsewhere in this earnings release.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenues increased 24% to €35.0 compared to €28.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, driven principally by ongoing user acquisition spending with Eastern European and select LATAM territories leading growth trends. Customer acquisition efforts were tempered early in the quarter prior to receiving the $55 million of gross proceeds from the equity financing in September, a trend that reversed following receipt of the proceeds. Average revenue per user (ARPU) for premium subscribers remained stable at €2.05, representing a relatively equal growth in subscribers across regions.

Adjusted gross margin of 41.4% in Q3 improved from the 40.4% in Q3 2018. The adjusted gross margin excludes media costs, which are costs incurred to acquire and retain subscribers. Contributing to the increased margin was a deceleration in the growth in media spending prior to the closing of the equity financing. Operating expenses increased as a percentage of revenue in Q3 due to higher costs following the listing in addition to increased content delivery and bandwidth spending. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes transaction related costs, for the quarter was €2.9 million bringing nine-month Adjusted EBITDA to €11.3 million, ahead of full year 2019 guidance of €11 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled €45.5 million at September 30, 2019. The balance sheet was strengthened due to the receipt of gross proceeds of $54.9 million generated from the equity financing in September 2019, referred to above. There were no short- or long-term borrowings at the end of Q3.

Management Commentary:

"We are pleased with the solid revenue and subscriber growth in the third quarter and first nine months of the year. Additionally, we are excited about being well capitalised following the closing of the equity financing late in Q3. As we deploy new growth proceeds, our quarter-over-quarter revenue growth has accelerated in the fourth quarter. In 2020, we expect to see the initial benefits from increased user acquisition initiatives and spending and new partnerships such as our recently announced Rakuten Viber global strategic partnership," said Apostolos Zervos, Founder & CEO.

About Akazoo

Akazoo is a global, on-demand music and audio streaming and media and A.I. technology company, founded 2010, with a focus on emerging markets and a presence in 25 countries. Akazoo's premium service provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality music streaming access to a catalogue of over 45 million songs on an ad-free basis. Akazoo uses patented A.I. for music recommendations and offers online and offline listening. Akazoo's free, ad-supported radio service consists of over 80,000 stations and exists as a separate services and application. As consumers across the globe continue to shift their media consumption to mobile devices, Akazoo is equipped with a world-class mobile application and user experience which works seamlessly across a multitude of mobile devices and provides a high-quality user experience across a range of mobile networks from 2g to 4g LTE and soon 5g.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

We define EBITDA as Net Income before Net finance costs, Income tax expense and Depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding one-off transaction costs of €0.49 million for Q2 2019, €0.39 million for Q3 2019 and €1.26 million for the nine-months ended September 2019 incurred in connection with our equity financing and business combination transaction in 2019. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to our management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls, and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA also is useful to investors because this metric is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in the technology industry and other industries similar to ours. Our management also uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of discretionary cash to invest in the growth of our business, as it does not reflect tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures, and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our results reported under IFRS as issued by IASB in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA supplementally.

We define "Free Cash Flow" as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe Free Cash Flow is a useful supplemental financial measure for us and investors in assessing our ability to pursue business opportunities and investments. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of our liquidity under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash from operating activities.

Akazoo defines Adjusted Gross Profit as Gross Profit plus Media Costs added back, which are costs incurred to acquire customers, consistent with reporting of public peers.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow are non-IFRS measures and are not a substitute for IFRS measures in assessing our overall financial performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow are not measurements determined in accordance with IFRS, and are susceptible to varying calculations, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported on our consolidated financial statements appearing elsewhere in this proxy statement/prospectus.

Financial Statements

The results of operations for the interim periods presented herein are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the full fiscal year. These statements do not include all information or the footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations and cash flows in conformity with IFRS. These statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, incorporated by reference in the Company's Shell Company Report on Form 20-F filed on September 17, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in € thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30, September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

34,959

28,095



99,480



74,550 Cost of revenues

-26,716

-21,842



-75,548



-57,865 Media costs

-6,223

-5,109



-17,138



-13,632 Other direct costs

-20,493

-16,733



-58,41



-44,233 Gross profit

8,243

6,253



23,932



16,685 Operating expenses

-5,497

-3,288



-12,869



-8,989 Transaction costs

-394

0



-1,257



0 Other Operating Income

198

0



198



0 Depreciation and amortisation

-2,144

-1,786



-5,984



-3,677 Operating profit

407

1,179



4,020



4,019 Finance income

1,293

12



790



12 Finance costs

-53

-187



-53



-199 Finance income/(costs) - net

1,240

-175



737



-187 Profit before income tax

1,647

1,004



4,757



3,832 Income tax(expense)/benefit

-2

7



-2



-13 Net Income

1,645

1,011



4,755



3,819 Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

0

0



0



0 Net income attributable to owners of the parent

1,645

1,011



4,755



3,819 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding



















Basic and Diluted

49,735,210

49,735,210



49,735,210



49,735,210 Income per share attributable to owners of the parent



















Basic and Diluted

0.03

0.02



0.10



0.07

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(in € thousands)









Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,









2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income attributable to owners of the parent







1,645





1,011





4,755





3,819

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:



































Items that may be subsequently reclassified to condensed consolidated statement of operations (net of tax):







0





0





0





0

Translation differences







-5





248





18





1

Items not to be subsequently reclassified to condensed consolidated statement of operations (net of tax):







0





0





0





0

Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss







0





0





0





0

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (net of tax)







0





0





0





0

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period attributable to owners of the parent







1,640





1,259





4,773





3,820



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(9 months September, 2019, Unaudited)

(in € thousands)











9 months

September,



12 months

December,











2019



2018

ASSETS























Non-Current Assets























Intangible assets











34,496





27,582

Property, plant and equipment











1,021





1,266

Trade and other receivables











30





30

Deferred tax











0





4

Total Non-Current Assets











35,547





28,882

Current Assets























Trade and other receivables











48,562





34,683

Cash and cash equivalents











45,481





501

Total Current Assets











94,043





35,184

Total Assets











129,590





64,066

Equity and Liabilities























Equity























Share capital











497





58

Share premium











95,653





46,765

Other reserve











-1,395





-1,413

Retained earnings











5,067





312

Total Stockholders' Equity











99,822





45,722

Non-controlling interests











-9





-9

Total Equity











99,813





45,713

LIABILITIES























Non-Current Liabilities























Pension liability











31





31

Current Liabilities























Trade and other payables











29,746





16,005

Interest bearing loans and borrowings











0





2,317

Total Current Liabilities











29,746





18,322

Total Liabilities











29,777





18,353

Total Equity and Liabilities











129,590





64,066



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

(in € thousands)





Share

Retained

Share

Other

Total

Minority

Total Capital Earnings Premium Reserves Interest Equity Balance at January 1, 2018

58



-4,555

46,765



-1,413



40,855



-10

40,845 Changes in Equity



































Total Comprehensive Income

0



1,446

0



-123



1,323



0

1,323 Balance at March 31, 2018

58



-3,109

46,765



-1,536



42,178



-10

42,168 Changes in Equity



































Total Comprehensive Income

0



1,362

0



-124



1,238



0

1,238 Balance at June 30, 2018

58



-1,747

46,765



-1,660



43,416



-10

43,406 Changes in Equity



































Total Comprehensive Income

0



1,011

0



248



1,259



0

1,259 Balance at September 30, 2018

58



-736

46,765



-1,412



44,675



-10

44,665 Balance at December 31, 2018

58



312

46,765



-1,413



45,722



-9

45,713 Balance at January 1, 2019

58



312

46,765



-1,413



45,722



-9

45,713 Changes in Equity



































Total Comprehensive Income

0



1,801

0



-63



1,738







1,738 Balance at March 31, 2019

58



2,113

46,765



-1,476



47,46



-9

47,451 Changes in Equity



































Total Comprehensive Income

0



1,308

0



86



1,394



0

1,394 Balance at June 30, 2019

58



3,421

46,765



-1,390



48,854



-9

48,845 Changes in Equity



































Total Comprehensive Income

0



1,646

0



-5



1,641



0

1,641 Additional Paid Capital

439



0

48,888



0



49,327



0

49,327 Balance at September 30, 2019

497



5,067

95,653



-1,395



99,822



-9

99,813

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in € thousands)



9 months ended September 30,

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Profit before income tax

4,757



3,832 Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities









Depreciation

5,984



3,677 Provisions

9,705



7,119 Finance (income)/expenses net

-736



187 Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables

-13,738



-15,335 (Decrease) / increase in trade and other payables

-4,126



6,467 Net cash used in operating activities

1,846



5,947 Cash Flows from Investing Activities









Purchase of intangible and tangible fixed assets

-4,647



-8,535 Net cash used in investing activities

-4,647



-8,535 Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Net proceeds from share capital increase

47,717



0 New loans in the period

0



2,012 Net cash used from financing activities

47,717



2,012 Net Change in Cash

44,915



-576 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

501



2,107 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

65



-3 Cash at the end of the period

45,481



1,528

Supplemental Information Set forth below are reconciliations of EBITDA to net income and Free Cash Flow and adjusted gross profit to gross profit (in thousands €).





Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

EBITDA:























Net Income



1,645





1,011





4,755





3,819

Finance costs/(income)-net



-1,240





175





-737





187

Income tax expenses /(benefit)



2





-7





2





13

Depreciation and amortization



2,144





1,786





5,984





3,677

EBITDA (1)



2,551





2,965





10,004





7,696

Revenues



34,959





28,095





99,480





74,550

EBITDA Margin



7%





11%





10%





10%

Gross Profit



8,243





6,253





23,932





16,685

Gross Margin



24%





22%





24%





22%

add back: Media Costs



6,223





5,109





17,138





13,632

Adjusted Gross Profit



14,466





11,362





41,070





30,317

Adjusted Gross Margin



41%





40%





41%





41%





(1): Transaction related costs of €0.39 million are included in operating expenses for Q3 2019 and €1.26 million for the nine month period ended September 2019.





Nine months ended

September 30,





2019



2018

Free Cash Flow:















Net cash from operating activities



1,846





5,947

Capital expenditures



-4,647





-8,535

Free Cash Flow



-2,801





-2,588



