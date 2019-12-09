Akazoo Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Akazoo S.A.

Dec 09, 2019, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) ("SONG" or "Company"), a leading global music streaming platform and media technology company with a strong international market position focused on emerging markets, today announced improved financial results for the three month and nine month periods ending September 30, 2019. Highlights include:

  • 5.5 Million Premium Subscribers end of Q3, Up 28% Year-over-Year ("YoY")
  • Q3 Revenue of €35.0 Million, Up 24% YoY
  • Nine Month 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of €11.3 Million – Ahead of FY 2019 Guidance of €11m
  • Raising FY 2019 Revenue Guidance from €134 Million to €136.5 Million - up 30% YoY with QoQ revenue growth accelerating in Q4

SUMMARY USER AND FINANCIAL METRICS

 FINANCIALS (€'000)

Q3 2018

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

% change
YoY

9 months
2018

9 months
 2019

% change
YoY








Total Revenue

28,095

33,804

34,959

24%

74,550

99,480

33%

Adjusted Gross Profit

11,362

13,995

14,466

27%

30,317

41,070

35%

Adjusted Gross Margin

40%

41%

41%

-

41%

41%

-

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

2,965

4,220

2,945

-1%

7,696

11,261

46%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

11%

12%

8%

-

10%

11%

-

USERS (m)






Subscribers (eop)

4.3

5.3

5.5

28%

4.3

5.5

28%

Registered Users (eop)

37.8

43.3

44.4

18%

37.8

44.4

18%

(1):  Transaction related costs of €0.49 million for Q2 2019, €0.39 million for Q3 2019 and €1.26 million for the nine months ended September 2019 have been excluded from operating expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA.  Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to net income and adjusted gross profit are presented elsewhere in this earnings release.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenues increased 24% to €35.0 compared to €28.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, driven principally by ongoing user acquisition spending with Eastern European and select LATAM territories leading growth trends. Customer acquisition efforts were tempered early in the quarter prior to receiving the $55 million of gross proceeds from the equity financing in September, a trend that reversed following receipt of the proceeds. Average revenue per user (ARPU) for premium subscribers remained stable at €2.05, representing a relatively equal growth in subscribers across regions.

Adjusted gross margin of 41.4% in Q3 improved from the 40.4% in Q3 2018. The adjusted gross margin excludes media costs, which are costs incurred to acquire and retain subscribers. Contributing to the increased margin was a deceleration in the growth in media spending prior to the closing of the equity financing. Operating expenses increased as a percentage of revenue in Q3 due to higher costs following the listing in addition to increased content delivery and bandwidth spending. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes transaction related costs, for the quarter was €2.9 million bringing nine-month Adjusted EBITDA to €11.3 million, ahead of full year 2019 guidance of €11 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights:
Cash and cash equivalents totaled €45.5 million at September 30, 2019. The balance sheet was strengthened due to the receipt of gross proceeds of $54.9 million generated from the equity financing in September 2019, referred to above. There were no short- or long-term borrowings at the end of Q3.

Management Commentary:
"We are pleased with the solid revenue and subscriber growth in the third quarter and first nine months of the year. Additionally, we are excited about being well capitalised following the closing of the equity financing late in Q3. As we deploy new growth proceeds, our quarter-over-quarter revenue growth has accelerated in the fourth quarter. In 2020, we expect to see the initial benefits from increased user acquisition initiatives and spending and new partnerships such as our recently announced Rakuten Viber global strategic partnership," said Apostolos Zervos, Founder & CEO.

About Akazoo
Akazoo is a global, on-demand music and audio streaming and media and A.I. technology company, founded 2010, with a focus on emerging markets and a presence in 25 countries. Akazoo's premium service provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality music streaming access to a catalogue of over 45 million songs on an ad-free basis. Akazoo uses patented A.I. for music recommendations and offers online and offline listening. Akazoo's free, ad-supported radio service consists of over 80,000 stations and exists as a separate services and application. As consumers across the globe continue to shift their media consumption to mobile devices, Akazoo is equipped with a world-class mobile application and user experience which works seamlessly across a multitude of mobile devices and provides a high-quality user experience across a range of mobile networks from 2g to 4g LTE and soon 5g.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures
We define EBITDA as Net Income before Net finance costs, Income tax expense and Depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding one-off transaction costs of €0.49 million for Q2 2019, €0.39 million for Q3 2019 and €1.26 million for the nine-months ended September 2019 incurred in connection with our equity financing and business combination transaction in 2019.  We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to our management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls, and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA also is useful to investors because this metric is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in the technology industry and other industries similar to ours. Our management also uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of discretionary cash to invest in the growth of our business, as it does not reflect tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures, and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our results reported under IFRS as issued by IASB in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA supplementally.

We define "Free Cash Flow" as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe Free Cash Flow is a useful supplemental financial measure for us and investors in assessing our ability to pursue business opportunities and investments. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of our liquidity under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash from operating activities.

Akazoo defines Adjusted Gross Profit as Gross Profit plus Media Costs added back, which are costs incurred to acquire customers, consistent with reporting of public peers.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow are non-IFRS measures and are not a substitute for IFRS measures in assessing our overall financial performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow are not measurements determined in accordance with IFRS, and are susceptible to varying calculations, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit and Free Cash Flow in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported on our consolidated financial statements appearing elsewhere in this proxy statement/prospectus.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of the Company about its operations, industry, financial condition, performance, results of operations, and liquidity. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Statements containing words such as "may," "could," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "projections," "business outlook," "guidance," "estimate," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about, or are based upon assumptions regarding, the Company's strategies and future financial performance; expectations or estimates about future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, including revenues; customer acquisition and retention; operating expenses; market trends, including those in the markets in which the Company competes; liquidity; cash flows and uses of cash; capital expenditures; the Company's ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; the Company's products and services; pricing; marketing plans; the sources and uses of cash; and the continued listing of the Companies' securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations only as of the date hereof. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual performance and results to differ materially from those predicted, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision or update to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Statements
The results of operations for the interim periods presented herein are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the full fiscal year. These statements do not include all information or the footnotes necessary for a complete presentation of financial position, results of operations and cash flows in conformity with IFRS. These statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, incorporated by reference in the Company's Shell Company Report on Form 20-F filed on September 17, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in € thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues

34,959

28,095

99,480

74,550

Cost of revenues

-26,716

-21,842

-75,548

-57,865

Media costs

-6,223

-5,109

-17,138

-13,632

Other direct costs

-20,493

-16,733

-58,41

-44,233

Gross profit

8,243

6,253

23,932

16,685

Operating expenses

-5,497

-3,288

-12,869

-8,989

Transaction costs

-394

0

-1,257

0

Other Operating Income

198

0

198

0

Depreciation and amortisation

-2,144

-1,786

-5,984

-3,677

Operating profit

407

1,179

4,020

4,019

Finance income

1,293

12

790

12

Finance costs

-53

-187

-53

-199

Finance income/(costs) - net

1,240

-175

737

-187

Profit before income tax

1,647

1,004

4,757

3,832

Income tax(expense)/benefit

-2

7

-2

-13

Net Income

1,645

1,011

4,755

3,819

Profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

0

0

0

0

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

1,645

1,011

4,755

3,819

Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding









Basic and Diluted

49,735,210

49,735,210

49,735,210

49,735,210

Income per share attributable to owners of the parent









Basic and Diluted

0.03

0.02

0.10

0.07

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(in € thousands)





Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,




2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income attributable to owners of the parent



1,645


1,011


4,755


3,819

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:

















Items that may be subsequently reclassified to condensed consolidated statement of operations (net of tax):



0


0


0


0

Translation differences



-5


248


18


1

Items not to be subsequently reclassified to condensed consolidated statement of operations (net of tax):



0


0


0


0

Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss



0


0


0


0

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (net of tax)



0


0


0


0

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period attributable to owners of the parent



1,640


1,259


4,773


3,820

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(9 months September, 2019, Unaudited)

(in € thousands)






9 months
September,

12 months
December,





2019

2018

ASSETS











Non-Current Assets











Intangible assets





34,496


27,582

Property, plant and equipment





1,021


1,266

Trade and other receivables





30


30

Deferred tax





0


4

Total Non-Current Assets





35,547


28,882

Current Assets











Trade and other receivables





48,562


34,683

Cash and cash equivalents





45,481


501

Total Current Assets





94,043


35,184

Total Assets





129,590


64,066

Equity and Liabilities











Equity











Share capital





497


58

Share premium





95,653


46,765

Other reserve





-1,395


-1,413

Retained earnings





5,067


312

Total Stockholders' Equity





99,822


45,722

Non-controlling interests





-9


-9

Total Equity





99,813


45,713

LIABILITIES











Non-Current Liabilities











Pension liability





31


31

Current Liabilities











Trade and other payables





29,746


16,005

Interest bearing loans and borrowings





0


2,317

Total Current Liabilities





29,746


18,322

Total Liabilities





29,777


18,353

Total Equity and Liabilities





129,590


64,066

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

(in € thousands) 



Share


Retained

Share

Other

Total

Minority

Total

Capital

Earnings

Premium

Reserves

Interest

Equity 

Balance at January 1, 2018

58

-4,555

46,765

-1,413

40,855

-10

40,845

Changes in Equity

















Total Comprehensive Income

0

1,446

0

-123

1,323

0

1,323

Balance at March 31, 2018

58

-3,109

46,765

-1,536

42,178

-10

42,168

Changes in Equity

















Total Comprehensive Income

0

1,362

0

-124

1,238

0

1,238

Balance at June 30, 2018

58

-1,747

46,765

-1,660

43,416

-10

43,406

Changes in Equity

















Total Comprehensive Income

0

1,011

0

248

1,259

0

1,259

Balance at September 30, 2018

58

-736

46,765

-1,412

44,675

-10

44,665

Balance at December 31, 2018

58

312

46,765

-1,413

45,722

-9

45,713

Balance at January 1, 2019

58

312

46,765

-1,413

45,722

-9

45,713

Changes in Equity

















Total Comprehensive Income

0

1,801

0

-63

1,738



1,738

Balance at March 31, 2019

58

2,113

46,765

-1,476

47,46

-9

47,451

Changes in Equity

















Total Comprehensive Income

0

1,308

0

86

1,394

0

1,394

Balance at June 30, 2019

58

3,421

46,765

-1,390

48,854

-9

48,845

Changes in Equity

















Total Comprehensive Income

0

1,646

0

-5

1,641

0

1,641

Additional Paid Capital

439

0

48,888

0

49,327

0

49,327

Balance at September 30, 2019

497

5,067

95,653

-1,395

99,822

-9

99,813

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in € thousands) 


9 months ended September 30,

2019

2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities




Profit before income tax

4,757

3,832

Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities




Depreciation

5,984

3,677

Provisions

9,705

7,119

Finance (income)/expenses net

-736

187

Changes in operating assets and liabilities




Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables

-13,738

-15,335

(Decrease) / increase in trade and other payables

-4,126

6,467

Net cash used in operating activities

1,846

5,947

Cash Flows from Investing Activities




Purchase of intangible and tangible fixed assets

-4,647

-8,535

Net cash used in investing activities

-4,647

-8,535

Cash Flows from Financing Activities




Net proceeds from share capital increase

47,717

0

New loans in the period

0

2,012

Net cash used from financing activities

47,717

2,012

Net Change in Cash

44,915

-576

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

501

2,107

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

65

-3

Cash at the end of the period

45,481

1,528

Supplemental Information

Set forth below are reconciliations of EBITDA to net income and Free Cash Flow and adjusted gross profit to gross profit (in thousands €).



Three months ended
 September 30,

Nine months ended
 September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

EBITDA:











Net Income

1,645


1,011


4,755


3,819

Finance costs/(income)-net

-1,240


175


-737


187

Income tax expenses /(benefit)

2


-7


2


13

Depreciation and amortization

2,144


1,786


5,984


3,677

EBITDA (1)

2,551


2,965


10,004


7,696

Revenues

34,959


28,095


99,480


74,550

EBITDA Margin



7%


11%


10%


10%

Gross Profit

8,243


6,253


23,932


16,685

Gross Margin

24%


22%


24%


22%

add back: Media Costs

6,223


5,109


17,138


13,632

Adjusted Gross Profit

14,466


11,362


41,070


30,317

Adjusted Gross Margin

41%


40%


41%


41%

(1):  Transaction related costs of €0.39 million are included in operating expenses for Q3 2019 and €1.26 million for the nine month period ended September 2019.


Nine months ended
September 30,


2019

2018

Free Cash Flow:







Net cash from operating activities

1,846


5,947

Capital expenditures

-4,647


-8,535

Free Cash Flow

-2,801


-2,588

SOURCE Akazoo S.A.

