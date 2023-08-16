AKC AGILITY PREMIER CUP JUMPS ONTO ESPN

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce that the AKC Agility Premier Cup presented by YuMOVE, is set to premiere on ESPN on August 20th at 3pm ET.

This year's AKC Agility Premier Cup took place on July 8th at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH, the first stadium built for a Major League Soccer team in the United States. One hundred of the top Agility teams in the country gathered to compete in five height classes (8", 12", 16", 20", 24") for $10,000 in prize money. Competitors include past AKC National Agility champions, AKC Agility Invitational winners, and members of the AKC World Agility Team.

"Agility is a fast-paced, thrilling event, and ESPN viewers are sure to be captivated by these stellar canine/handler teams," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "We're glad to be able to introduce a new audience to the wonder of dog sports."

The broadcast will be hosted by noted sportscaster Carolyn Manno, Agility analyst Terry Simons, and ESPN's Phil Murphy.

About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function.  Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank.  For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

