AKC Canine Health Foundation Celebrates $2.6 million in New Research Funding in 2023

AKC Canine Health Foundation

27 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs, celebrates $2.6 million awarded for canine health research grants and educational programs in 2023.

Newly awarded grants provide funding for several studies with a One Health implication – a concept that recognizes the interconnected relationship of animal, human, and environmental health. While canine health must be the primary outcome of such research, knowledge gained may also benefit human medicine. One example is a clinical trial of the medication riluzole to treat degenerative myelopathy, a degenerative neurologic disease in dogs with characteristics similar to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig's disease in people. Additional examples can be found at akcchf.org/onehealth.

Cutting-edge technology is a feature of several newly awarded CHF grants. Gene editing is being studied to treat a specific form of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in Doberman Pinschers and wearable technology is being developed which can track specific movements of canine athletes to inform training protocols and manage or prevent injuries.

CHF also continued its commitment to future generations of canine health researchers and specialists through educational grants. The American Kennel Club/AKC Canine Health Foundation/Theriogenology Foundation Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program provided funding for reproductive medicine and clinical genetics training at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. The Clinician Scientist Fellowship Program supported projects by four new canine health researchers.

In 2023, CHF earned another Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency and the highest four-star Charity Navigator rating, demonstrating that it exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, accountability, and transparency and outperforms most charities in its category.

Finally, in 2023, CHF celebrated the 1,000th scientific publication associated with its funded research. These publications contribute to the broader knowledge of canine health, drive groundbreaking advancements in veterinary medicine, and demonstrate CHF's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of dogs.

"CHF is committed to achieving the highest quality scientific advancements to benefit the health of dogs, which is made possible through the support of a dedicated community of dog lovers," says Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, CHF Chief Executive Officer.

CHF looks forward to another impactful year in 2024, funding studies exploring a variety of canine health concerns such as epilepsy, cancer, sports medicine, and more. Review our research portfolio at akcchf.org/research.

About CHF
Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $68 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by its highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

SOURCE AKC Canine Health Foundation

