AKC Canine Health Foundation Funds Groundbreaking Study to Evaluate Potential Treatment for Degenerative Myelopathy

News provided by

AKC Canine Health Foundation

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs, announces funding for a groundbreaking study evaluating a potential treatment for canine degenerative myelopathy.

Degenerative myelopathy (DM) is a progressive neurologic disease in dogs with characteristics similar to some forms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease) in humans. There is currently no treatment available to slow disease progression in dogs. With CHF funding, investigators at four veterinary teaching hospitals are collaborating to set-up clinical trials and establish treatment protocols for dogs with DM using riluzole, the first drug approved by the FDA to treat ALS in humans in 1995.

"This grant will allow for a platform trial design to recruit DM cases and get clinical trials underway," says Dr. Joan Coates, the study's Principal Investigator and veterinary neurologist at the University of Missouri. "Information about biomarker testing and control groups will be shared among the neurology researchers of the current participating institutions (University of Missouri, The Ohio State University [Dr. Sarah Moore], Tufts University [Dr. Dominik Faissler], North Carolina State University [Dr. Natasha Olby]), facilitating consistent data collection and providing easier access for dog owners wanting to participate in clinical trials."

The potential for a new treatment to slow clinical progression of DM in dogs is garnering support from many dog owners and other nonprofit organizations interested in the disease. The CHF-funded study is sponsored by Bubba's Buddies, a nonprofit organization started by dog owners frustrated with the lack of treatment options for their dog. The charity raises funds for DM research and provides support for other families affected by the disease. The Finding a Cure for DM Foundation, Inc. is another nonprofit organization that decided to use its remaining assets to support CHF-funded DM research.

"A treatment for degenerative myelopathy would have a profound impact on the quality of life of affected dogs and their families," says Dr. J. Charles Garvin, Chair of the CHF Board of Directors. "CHF is proud to partner with our dedicated investigators and passionate donors to make progress toward that goal."

The DM treatment study is part of CHF's $13.4 million active research portfolio funding studies into all aspects of canine physical and behavioral health. Full details on the study, including information on participation, can be found at www.akcchf.org/03139.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $67.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

SOURCE AKC Canine Health Foundation

Also from this source

AKC Canine Health Foundation Welcomes Dr. Stephanie Montgomery as Chief Executive Officer

AKC Canine Health Foundation Marks Pet Cancer Awareness Month with Three New Canine Cancer Grants

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.