AKC Canine Health Foundation Launches Canine Health Discovery Award

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs, today announces the inaugural Canine Health Discovery Award is open for nominations. This prestigious award will celebrate the most groundbreaking research making a significant impact on the health and well-being of dogs.

The Canine Health Discovery Award seeks to recognize research advancements that address critical health challenges facing dogs and have the potential to encourage continued innovation and awareness in the field of veterinary medicine.

The winner will be given a financial prize of $10,000 and will be honored at Canines and Cocktails in December 2025, CHF's annual gala celebrating canine health innovation and excellence. Additionally, the winner will be eligible for up to $75,000 of research funding from CHF. Two finalists will also receive a financial prize of $2,500 each.

To be eligible for the award, the research must demonstrate a substantial and significant advancement in canine health. The research should have been published, widely disseminated, or its importance in the field should have been made evident within the past calendar year and demonstrate a clear benefit to the health of dogs.

Examples of eligible research include (but are not limited to):

Development of innovative diagnostic tools for detection of canine disease.

Breakthrough therapeutic interventions that enhance the treatment and management of canine health conditions.

Advances in preventive measures that protect against common canine health threats.

Deeper insights into the mechanisms behind chronic diseases and conditions in dogs.

Submissions are due from January 1 – April 30, 2025 and the nomination form will be available online.

A distinguished panel of experts, including veterinarians, researchers, and leaders in the field of canine health, will review all eligible submissions, evaluating each research breakthrough based on several criteria, including scientific rigor, originality, practical application, and the potential to significantly advance canine health in a sustainable and impactful way.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the first Canine Health Discovery Award, which will offer a chance to celebrate the most groundbreaking canine health research annually," said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to seeing the nominations and learning about the transformative impact these breakthroughs will have for our dogs."

For more information on the Canine Health Discovery Award, eligibility details, and the nomination form, please visit www.akcchf.org/caninehealthdiscoveryaward.html.

About the Canine Health Discovery Award

The Canine Health Discovery Award was created to honor and recognize the most groundbreaking research advancements that address critical health challenges facing dogs and have the potential to inspire continued innovation and awareness in the field of veterinary medicine.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

