AKC Canine Health Foundation Marks Canine Cancer Awareness Month with $3.6 Million Invested in Active Cancer Research

AKC Canine Health Foundation

May 7, 2024

RALEIGH, N.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs, marks Canine Cancer Awareness Month in May to highlight the impact of its funded canine cancer research. The Foundation's active cancer research portfolio represents a substantial $3.6 million investment, underscoring CHF's commitment to the fight against this devastating disease.

CHF recently introduced two newly approved pilot studies aimed at unraveling the complexities of malignant melanoma and bone cancer in dogs, both of which could also unlock new pathways for human cancer treatments. The studies are:

CHF's commitment to cancer research is unwavering. Since 1995, CHF and its donors have invested more than $18.1 million to study cancer at the molecular level, conduct clinical trials for new treatments, and understand how the immune system interacts with cancer cells. Approximately one quarter of CHF's active research portfolio is dedicated to these studies which explore more accurate diagnostic tests and new treatments for canine cancer. Additional cancer research proposals are under review as CHF strives to continually invest in novel technologies and approaches to fighting cancer.

"By investing in scientific innovation, we can honor the lives of dogs touched by cancer and build a brighter future for our cherished companions," says Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, CHF Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about the Foundation's enduring commitment to canine cancer research, including educational resources and ways to participate in canine cancer research, please visit akcchf.org/caninecancer.

About CHF
Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $70 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

