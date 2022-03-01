AKC Canine Health Foundation Receives $60,000 Gift from the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals

RALEIGH, N.C., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners, announces a $60,000 gift from long-time corporate partner the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals (OFA).

The OFA gift will extend their support of educational grants through CHF's Clinician-Scientist Fellowship Program. To date, OFA has supported four fellows at esteemed institutions across the U.S. Most recently supporting Dr. Rachel Brady at Colorado State University, who began her fellowship this year to study cell models for cancers that impact both people and dogs, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and osteosarcoma (bone cancer). The gift will also help fund research into genetic mutations that affect a dog's ability to break down commonly used anesthetic and chemotherapy drugs (CHF Grant 02529: Understanding the Genetics of Adverse Drug Reactions in Sighthounds: Phase II).

The OFA has donated more than $650,000 in support of CHF's health research and educational grants since CHF was founded in 1995. The two organizations collaborated to create the Canine Health Information Center (CHIC), a centralized database of canine health information and DNA repository. This DNA repository provides a ready resource of canine samples for genetic studies funded through CHF.

"The OFA has considered CHF a valued partner since its inception. We are particularly pleased that this year's contribution will support both ongoing research efforts as well as the next generation of scientists through the Clinician-Scientist Fellowship Program," says Eddie Dziuk, MS, OFA Chief Operating Officer.

"We will always be grateful for the OFA's support," says Dr. Darin Collins, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "Through long-term, collaborative relationships such as the one shared between the OFA and CHF, we can really make a difference in the health of all dogs."

CHF currently manages a $12.8M portfolio of 164 active studies and educational grants. Learn more about their funded research and educational grants at akcchf.org/research.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $63.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

