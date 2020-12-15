AKC Canine Health Foundation Recognizes 2020 Leaders in Canine Health

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners, recognizes leaders in canine health with their annual awards.

Cindy Vogels receives the 2020 President's Award.

receives the 2020 President's Award. 2020 Distinguished Research Partners are the Labrador Retriever Club, Inc., the Irish Setter Club of America, Inc./Irish Setter Club of America Foundation, Inc., and the Gordon Setter Club of America, Inc.

The President's Award is given to a person or organization that has made an exceptional contribution to advancing canine health. This year's recipient, Cindy Vogels, has served on the CHF Board of Directors for sixteen years, has been its treasurer since 2011, and previously served as Board Chairman from 2008-2011. An accomplished international conformation judge, Mrs. Vogels' dedication to canine form, function, and health is demonstrated in her life-long involvement in the fancy. She is also active in the Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Club of America, the Evergreen Colorado Kennel Club, and Take The Lead, a charity that provides direct services, support, and care for people in the sport of purebred dogs who suffer the devastation of life-threatening or terminal illness.

The Distinguished Research Partner Award is given annually to clubs or organizations for their ongoing and outstanding commitment to support canine health research. Together, this year's recipients have contributed over $1.4 million to research that will have a direct impact on the care of the dogs we love. The Labrador Retriever Club, Inc. first supported CHF-funded research in 1997 and has remained steadfast in its dedication to solving challenging diseases like epilepsy, tricuspid valve dysplasia, and vector-borne disease. The Irish Setter Club of America, Inc. and Irish Setter Club of America Foundation, Inc. have supported advancements in oncology, dermatology, endocrinology, and more for 25 years. The Gordon Setter Club of America, Inc. became a champion of canine health in 1996 with a concentration on important research areas including lymphoma and endocrine and neurologic diseases. Each of these organizations demonstrate an impressive active membership with nearly 500 individuals contributing to CHF on behalf of their breed.

"We are honored to recognize Mrs. Vogels for her remarkable work for CHF over the many years as Chairman, Treasurer, committee member, and board member. Her dedication, talent and perseverance have been instrumental in the growth and success of our organization," says CHF Board Chairman, J. Charles Garvin, MD. "In addition, this year's Distinguished Research Partners are outstanding examples of how collaboration and continued investment in canine health research can improve the health of any breed and all dogs."

In 2020, CHF celebrated its 25th anniversary. With outstanding donor support, they invested $3.29 million in 53 canine health grants covering all of the Foundation's research program areas. The 2020 awards will be presented at a virtual anniversary celebration on January 9, 2021.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $58 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

