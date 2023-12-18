AKC Canine Health Foundation Recognizes 2023 Leaders in Canine Health

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners, recognizes the following leaders in canine health with their annual awards.

Susan LaCroix Hamil receives the 2023 President's Award.
The President's Award is given to a person or organization that has made an exceptional contribution to advancing canine health. Susan LaCroix Hamil has a deep personal and professional commitment to canine health. A licensed veterinary technician, she holds numerous influential roles, including as a member of the American Bloodhound Club, an AKC Delegate for the Shoreline Dog Fanciers Association of Orange County, California, the Chair of the AKC Delegates' Canine Health Committee, and a member of the Board of Directors at both the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals and AKC Canine Health Foundation.

The Rhodesian Ridgeback Club of the United States and Rhodesian Ridgeback Charitable Foundation are named 2023 Distinguished Research Partners. 
The Distinguished Research Partner Award is given annually to clubs or organizations for their ongoing and outstanding commitment to support canine health research. The Rhodesian Ridgeback Club of the United States and Rhodesian Ridgeback Charitable Foundation are long-time supporters of CHF-funded canine health research. These organizations have pledged $90,000 in matching funds for canine cancer research donations during 2022-2024.  

Awards were presented and recipients celebrated at CHF's annual gala, Canines & Cocktails, on December 14, 2023.

"Susan is a true champion of canine health, advocating for dogs across her various roles," says Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "Her passion, dedication, and outstanding contributions to the health of dogs are inspirational."

"The Rhodesian Ridgeback Club of the United States is an admirable leader in promoting canine health," Dr. Montgomery continues. "By strategically investing in canine health research, they serve as a reminder of the impactful influence of passionately pursuing the well-being of dogs. The Rhodesian Ridgeback Charitable Foundation embodies a culture of generosity. Working together, these two organizations amplify their impact and create positive change in the health of dogs."

CHF is currently managing a portfolio of 165 active canine health research grants exploring cancer, pain, atopy, epilepsy, and more. These studies will improve our understanding of the mechanisms of canine illness and help prevent, treat and cure canine disease.

About CHF
Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $67.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

