AKC Canine Health Foundation Recognizes 2024 Leaders in Canine Health

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs, is excited to announce its annual awards recognizing leaders in supporting canine health.

Dr. J. Charles and Lynn Garvin receive the 2024 President's Award.

The President's Award, given to a person or organization that has made an exceptional contribution to advancing canine health, has been awarded to Dr. J. Charles and his wife, Mrs. Lynn Garvin for their lifelong dedication to advancing canine health, the Dalmatian breed, and community service. Dr. Garvin has been a Board Member for CHF since 2007 and was its chairman from 2016-2023. He is also a current member of the AKC Board of Directors and works diligently with the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. Dr. Garvin and Lynn Garvin have bred over 90 champion Dalmatians. Mrs. Garvin currently serves as an AKC Delegate for the Marion Ohio Kennel Club and is a longtime supporter of CHF.

The 2024 Distinguished Research Partners are MB-F, Inc. and the Golden Retriever Foundation®.

The Distinguished Research Partner Award is given annually to clubs or organizations to recognize their ongoing and outstanding commitment to support canine health research.

MB-F, Inc. has consistently supported CHF and its mission since the beginning because they continue to believe in the benefits that research can offer to all dogs. Tom Crowe , the founder of MB-F and a member of the inaugural CHF board, created the MB-F Star Dogs program through which 301 clubs and thousands of club members have donated to CHF.

The Golden Retriever Foundation® has had a longstanding partnership with CHF, supporting decades of research with wide-reaching significance. Most recently, their advocacy prompted an important investigation into an emerging respiratory disease in dogs. Their support also helped to launch, and quickly expand, funding for a canine sports medicine and rehabilitation specialist residency program which will benefit both current and future generations of dogs.

The awards were presented at Canines & Cocktails, CHF's annual gala, on December 12, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

"CHF is honored to celebrate people and organizations who continue to believe in the benefits that research can offer to all dogs and who are instrumental to engaging others in this mission," said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, CHF Chief Executive Officer. "We are immensely thankful for the valuable time and resources each of them has invested into improving the future of canine health that will benefit the dogs we love for generations."

CHF is currently managing a portfolio of 175 active canine health research grants exploring cancer, tick-borne disease, congestive heart failure, and more. These studies will improve our understanding of the mechanisms of canine illness and help prevent, treat and cure canine disease.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

