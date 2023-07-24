AKC FASTEST DOGS USA RACES ONTO ESPN

American Kennel Club

24 Jul, 2023, 10:50 ET

- See Speedy Canines Sprint Across the Screen -

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce that AKC Fastest Dogs USA presented by The Farmer's Dog, is set to premiere on ESPN on July 29th at 2pm ET.

This invitational event was held on May 19, 2023 at Manchester Meadows in Rock Hill, SC. Top dogs in the fastest breeds were invited to race head-to-head to see which will be crowned the Fastest Dog.

The event will also showcase a variety of America's favorite breeds racing against each other to see who is the fastest in each breed, including Bulldogs, Great Danes, and Miniature Schnauzers.

"ESPN viewers are in for an exciting competition," said AKC Executive Secretary, Gina DiNardo. "These are some of the speediest dogs in the country, and those watching at home will be on the edge of their seats!"

The broadcast will be hosted by noted sportscaster Carolyn Manno and AKC's Director of Broadcasting Bill Ellis.

About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

