AKC® Humane Fund Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

The idea to create the AKC Humane Fund was presented to the Board of Directors by Dennis B. Sprung and it achieved 501c3 status in 2008. It was created with the mission to unite animal lovers in promoting responsible pet ownership through education, outreach and grant-making. The Fund set out to provide financial support to organizations that educate adults and children about responsible pet ownership, provide for the health and wellbeing of all dogs, and preserve and celebrate the human-animal bond. Charitable and educational activities include: Breed Rescue Grants, Grants to Domestic Violence Shelters that accept pets, Scholarships, Awards for Canine Excellence (ACE Awards) and funding the AKC Library.

"Over the past decade, the AKC Humane Fund has been making great strides to unite animal lovers in promoting responsible ownership," said AKC Humane Fund President Doug Ljungren. "Countless contributions have been made through the Fund to establish educational programs, provide grants to organizations and assist breed rescue, and we see no signs of stopping. We are excited to see what's in store for the future of this charitable organization that has made such a difference in the animal-loving community."

Each year, through its John D. Spurling Scholarship, the AKC Humane Fund awards five scholarships totaling $10,000 to full-time students enrolled in courses of study that contribute to the wellbeing of dogs and responsible pet ownership. The Fund gives back to the sport of dogs through its George Ward Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to apprentice handlers pursuing academic and professional enrichment. In 2017, two grants of $5,000 each were awarded through this program.

The AKC Humane Fund is proud to be the leading organization that provides financial assistance to domestic abuse shelters that accept pets. These grants make it possible for women's shelters to welcome pets and help break the cycle of domestic abuse. The Fund has contributed to more than 120 Domestic Violence Shelters since its inception in 2008.

Additionally, The AKC Humane Fund is dedicated to assisting groups that protect pets, including those involved in pet welfare, rescue and health. Its rescue grant program provides financial assistance to not-for-profit canine clubs and rescue groups that take on significant, rescue-related expenses. Through its Sandy Fund Grant, which was founded after the devastation of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, The AKC Humane Fund supports organizations that are performing disaster relief services in their communities. The Fund has donated $40,000 to hurricane relief efforts through this program in 2017.

To learn more about the AKC Humane Fund and its other programs and awards, visit http://www.akchumanefund.org/.

Support the AKC Humane Fund by taking surveys: sign up for the Survey Monkey Contributes survey panel, choose AKC Humane Fund as your charity, and for every survey you complete, the AKC Humane Fund will receive $0.50. Get started here: https://contribute.surveymonkey.com/sign-in.

The AKC Humane Fund, Inc. unites animal lovers in promoting the joy and value of responsible pet ownership through education, outreach and grant-making. The Fund provides financial grants to domestic violence shelters and Breed Rescue organizations and awards scholarships to students pursuing professions that strengthen the human-animal bond. The AKC Humane Fund's Awards for Canine Excellence are given each year to promote the important role dogs play in our lives. Contributions to the AKC Humane Fund are fully tax deductible as allowed by law under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code. For more information, visit www.akchumanefund.org.

The American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akc-humane-fund-celebrates-tenth-anniversary-300642514.html

SOURCE AKC Humane Fund

Related Links

http://www.akchumanefund.org/

