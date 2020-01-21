AKC Museum Of The Dog Announces The Addition Of Dr. Thomas F. Schutte To Board Of Directors

Schutte is President Emeritus at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y. Since 1993, he has been credited with increasing Pratt's enrollment, developing global programs, increasing degree offerings and number of faculty. His efforts have strengthened Pratt financially, while enhancing its standing as a leading college for art and design across multiple disciplines. Prior to Pratt, Schutte was the President of the Rhode Island School of Design from 1983-1992.

Additionally, Schutte was instrumental in the founding of the Myrtle Avenue Revitalization Project (MARP) that has enabled and led the resurgence of the Myrtle Avenue corridor in Brooklyn. He also chaired the project for many years.

He is a member of several prestigious art and community organizations and was a founder and member of the Board of Trustees for Delaware College of Art and Design.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Schutte to the Museum's Board," said Jeffrey Ansell, Chairman of the AKC Museum of the Dog Board of Directors. "His love and dedication for art, culture, and the world of dogs, coupled with his proven success as President of Pratt Institute and the Rhode Island School of Design, make him an excellent addition to the AKC Museum of the Dog Board."

Dr. Schutte's appointment is effective January 2020 for a two-year term.

About the AKC Museum of the Dog

Founded in 1982, The AKC Museum of the Dog is dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition, and interpretation of the art, artifacts and literature of the dog for the purposes of education, historical perspective, aesthetic enjoyment and to enhance the appreciation for and knowledge of the significance of the dog and the human/canine relationship. The museum is home to over 700 original paintings, drawings, watercolors, prints, sculptures, bronzes, and porcelain figurines, a variety of decorative arts objects and interactive displays depicting man's best friend throughout the ages. The AKC Museum of the Dog is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization funded mainly by private and corporate gift donations. For more information come visit us as 101 Park Ave., New York, NY or visit www.Museumofthedog.org. Get social! Follow the AKC Museum of the Dog on Facebook at @akcmuseumofthedog, Twitter at @akcMOD and Instagram at @museumofthedog.

SOURCE AKC Museum of the Dog

Related Links

http://www.museumofthedog.org

