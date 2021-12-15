AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY ROYAL CANIN TO AIR ON ABC JANUARY 2nd

NEW YORK and ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin® will air on ABC as a three-hour special on Sunday January 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET. The show features thousands of dogs from around the country and the world competing for the coveted title of America's National Champion.

Hosting the broadcast is AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo and noted sportscaster Carolyn Manno. This year's AKC National Championship is the largest dog show in North America with 5,051 dogs entered in Conformation from 50 states and Washington, DC and 13 countries. That combined with competitions in Agility, Obedience, the National Owner-Handled Series Finals, Diving Dogs, junior competitions and AKC Fast CAT, brings the total entries to over 8,500. Dogs will compete for multiple titles across various events and more than $150,000 in prize money, the largest in the world of dog shows.

"It is our honor to be able to continue the tradition of this magnificent show and host top canine competitors from around the world," said Dennis Sprung, Show Chairman and President and CEO of the AKC. "The athleticism displayed across our sports by these well-bred dogs is truly a sight to see, and we're thrilled to return to ABC to televise our signature event, the crowning of America's champion, for dog enthusiasts."

Jason Taylor, Assistant Show Chairman and Royal Canin Vice President of Marketing adds, "At Royal Canin, we are passionate about breeds and what makes each one unique. We are thrilled to share this passion with dog lovers nationwide as they tune in to watch the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin on ABC. Viewers can look forward to seeing an action-packed show that highlights all of the ways dogs are extraordinary, in addition to learning more about dog sports and responsible breeders."

Award winning company B Live Productions will once again produce the TV broadcast and the livestream.

Additionally, the road to becoming a champion – in the ring or our hearts – starts at puppyhood. In advance of the TV broadcast of the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, Royal Canin will celebrate the magnificence of puppyhood and the dogs bred to be a part of #RoyalCaninPuppy with the third annual Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show.

Hosted by Carolyn Manno and Mike Janella, the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show will take viewers through a series of fun and whimsical events that put each dog's puppy-ness to the test! Those competing will be judged in several categories including puppy playtime, agility, and the magnificent mile-ish. Not only are these tests entertaining to watch, but they are also educational for viewers at home hoping to learn more about what all the AKC National Championship entails.

Viewers can watch the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show on January 2nd at 12pm ET @RoyalCaninUS on Facebook or Instagram and cheer on the Royal Canin Puppies competing for Puppy Best in Show.

For more information, please visit www.akc.org/nationalchampionship

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 40 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

SOURCE American Kennel Club

Related Links

www.akc.org

