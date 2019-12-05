'AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented By Royal Canin' To Air On Animal Planet On New Year's Day

NEW YORK and ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bring in the new year with one of the world's largest and most prestigious dog shows, The AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, returns to Animal Planet as a three-hour special on Monday, Jan. 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. ET/PT . An encore of the special will air two hours following the conclusion of the premiere beginning at midnight, and re-airs will be available on AKC.TV.

This year's AKC National Championship is the largest dog show in North America and the LARGEST in AKC history with 5,284 conformation entries from 50 states and Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico and 27 countries combined with competitions in Agility, Obedience, Rally and Diving Dogs 5,724 entries, bringing the total event entries to 11,008.

"Animal Planet is pleased to continue our annual tradition of exclusively premiering the AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin on New Year's Day, which will allow our audiences the opportunity to ring in 2020 with the nation's most beloved dog breeds and top competitors," said Erin Wanner, Senior Vice President of Production for Animal Planet.

Hosted by AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo and sportscaster Carolyn Manno, the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin will feature dogs from around the world competing for various titles across multiple events and more than $150,000 in prize money, the largest in the world of dog shows. Noted sportscaster Mary Carillo joins the broadcasting team this year as a featured reporter with engaging interviews throughout the broadcast. Audiences will see highlights from each competition category, including agility, obedience and dock diving, and the show will culminate with the highly anticipated Best in Show, judged by Mrs. Dorothy N. Collier.

"Each year, we attract several thousand of the top canine competitors from around the world as they compete to become America's National Champion," said Dennis Sprung, Show Chairman, and President and CEO of the AKC. "The American Kennel Club is thrilled Animal Planet will once again televise our signature event, where dog enthusiasts across the country can witness the crowning of our 2019 AKC National Champion.

Kamie Eckert, Royal Canin USA President adds, "Royal Canin is a company passionate about breeds and what makes each one unique. That's why we are thrilled to share this passion with audiences across the country on New Year's Day, as they tune in to watch the National Championship on Animal Planet. Viewers can look forward to seeing an action-packed show that highlights the magnificent details that make dogs extraordinary."

B Live Productions will once again produce the TV broadcast and livestream.

This year's show will again include the Eukanuba brand, which helped the AKC create the event in 2001. Eukanuba will serve as the sponsor of the AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence (ACE), as well as for the companion events – obedience, agility, rally and dock diving.

AKC National Championship welcomes TropiClean Pet Products, a leading manufacturer of pet, grooming and oral care products.

For more information please visit www.akc.org/nationalchampionship.

ANIMAL PLANET

Animal Planet, one of Discovery, Inc.'s great global brands, is dedicated to creating high quality content with global appeal delivering on its mission to keep the childhood joy and wonder of animals alive by bringing people up close in every way. Available to 360 million homes in more than 205 countries and territories, Animal Planet combines content that explores the undeniable bonds forged between animals and humans, optimized across all screens around the world. In the U.S., Animal Planet audiences can enjoy their favorite programming anytime, anywhere through the Animal Planet Go app which features live and on-demand access. For more information, please visit www.animalplanet.com.

DISCOVERY, INC.

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org. Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

