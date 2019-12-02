AKC National Championship Presented By Royal Canin Draws Largest Entry In History Of The American Kennel Club

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin continues to top itself, drawing record numbers in its 19th year. An entry of 5,284 dogs will compete for the title of National Champion on December 14 and 15, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Combined with the other weekend events including the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, AKC Agility Invitational, the AKC Obedience Classic, AKC National Owner-Handler Series Finals, NADD/AKC Diving Dogs Championship, the Junior events and the AKC Temperament Test, the overall show totals top 11,008 entries , surpassing the AKC 1984 Centennial event and becoming the largest in the history of the American Kennel Club. The event also remains the largest dog show in North America.

"The AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin continues to be an experience that welcomes every dog lover," said Dennis B. Sprung, AKC President and Show Chairman. "Not only does the show consistently garner top notch competitors thanks to our breeders, the more than 1,000,000 square feet of event space allows us to provide a wide array of sports featuring the best canine athletes, vendors selling tons of dog-themed items in time for the holidays, over 160 AKC Meet the Breeds® booths, plus multiple educational and fun opportunities."

Events in the one million square feet of canine-centric space during the National Championship week of December 10-15, leading up to the crowning of America's Champion include the:

2019 Highlights:

Judges: Judge Mrs. Dorothy Collier of Sapphire, NC will select the AKC National Championship Best in Show (BIS) winner. The owner(s) of the BIS winner will receive $50,000. Dr. Thomas Davies of Brimfield, MA will judge Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show from 1,148 entries and receive $15,000. Best in Stakes at the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes will be judged by an elite panel: Mrs. Dorothy Collier, Dr. Thomas Davies and Patricia M. Cruz. These esteemed judges will determine the winner from 1,382 entries to be crowned the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed (Puppy/Junior) of the Year.

Viewing Coverage: There will be extensive live coverage throughout each day on AKC.tv and the evening competitions begin live streaming at 4:30pm. The Agility finals will also be streamed live on AKC.tv, available online, on the AKC.tv app which is on the Apple Store and Google Play and Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Altice.

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals: The AKC NOHS Finals Best in Show competition will be judged by Dr. Carmen L. Battaglia on Saturday, December 14. This invitation-only competition is open to the top ten ranked dogs in the AKC National Owner-Handled Series in each breed/variety from the 2019 qualifying year and drew an entry of 791 dogs. The NOHS Group Finals will also be streamed live on AKC.tv.

AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BY THE NUMBERS

All 193 AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete

159 Golden Retrievers



127 Labrador Retrievers



121 Dachshunds (all varieties)



107 Australian Shepherds



91 French Bulldogs



82 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels



73 Whippets



73 Pomeranians



73 Poodles (all varieties)



62 Chihuahuas (both varieties)



56 Rhodesian Ridgebacks

OBEDIENCE CLASSIC AND AGILITY INVITATIONAL BY THE NUMBERS

244 teams in the two-day AKC Obedience Classic , including 67 breeds from 30 states.

teams in the two-day , including 67 breeds from 30 states. 69 Junior Obedience entries and 96 Junior Rally entries in the AKC Juniors Classic, including 18 breeds from 13 states.

Junior Obedience entries and Junior Rally entries in the including 18 breeds from 13 states. 704 entries in the AKC Agility Invitational , including 165 breeds from 47 states and 4 countries

entries in the , including 165 breeds from 47 states and 4 countries 84 entries in the AKC Junior Agility Competition ( Friday, Dec. 13 th)

To purchase tickets or get more information about the show, visit us at https://www.akc.org/sports/akc-national-championship/ or on Facebook and Twitter.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

