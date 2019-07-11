AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Days Returns For Its 17th Year: Host An Event!

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club® (AKC®) is preparing for the 17th annual AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day (AKC RDO Days). This summer and fall hundreds of clubs and dog organizations around the country will host free events to educate the dog-loving public about the responsibilities and boundless pleasures of dog ownership.

"Since the creation of AKC RDO Days, AKC clubs and other organizations have educated countless dog lovers about the responsibilities that come with dog ownership," said AKC President and CEO Dennis B. Sprung. "These events are a great way for current and potential dog owners to share knowledge and celebrate the unconditional bond between humans and canines. We thank those who join us each year and we encourage organizations that have not yet held an event to try one in 2019."

Host an Event: All efforts are appreciated and welcomed, from hosting a public education table at a dog show or dog run to creating a day-long festival. The first 600 clubs and organizations that register at www.akc.org/rdod will receive a kit full of free giveaways and a searchable event listing on the AKC website. Some giveaways for 2019 include car decals and RDO wristbands.

AKC Flagship RDO Day: AKC will host the flagship Responsible Dog Ownership Day on September 28th in Raleigh, NC at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Dogs and their owners will be able to enjoy a lovely day of demonstrations, giveaways, games, microchipping clinics, Meet the Breeds and more. Dogs can achieve their Canine Good Citizen title or conquer a mini agility course at AKC's My Dog Can Do That! Dog Games and AKC Trick Dog testing will also be available at this action-packed event. AKC Pet Insurance, administered by PetPartners, Inc., returns this year as the presenting sponsor of AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day.

To learn more about AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Days and sign up to hold an event, please visit the AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Days website or contact communications@akc.org. Breed clubs, sponsors or vendors interested in participating in the Flagship RDO Day should contact NCRDODay@akc.org.

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

