AKC REUNITE AWARDS OVER $1.4 MILLION IN 2024 GRANTS FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM

AKC Reunite

Jul 10, 2024, 10:15 ET

- Grant Allocation Completed For 2024 -

RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has awarded all 2024 grants through its AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop matching grant program.

"AKC Reunite is so proud to be able to partner with AKC clubs to support these departments in such a significant way," said Tom Sharp, President and CEO of AKC Reunite. "The hundreds of K-9 officers who are serving around the country due to this grant program are helping their communities with bomb detection, community outreach and on patrol."

The Adopt A K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC-affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence. A total of 759 Adopt A K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program in 2013 and, as of this year, the program has awarded more than $5.7 million in grants.

"AKC and AKC Reunite are proud to be able to make these grants available to our K-9 first responders and the public they serve," said Christopher L. Sweetwood, AKC Board member and founder of the AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop Program. "Their dedication to duty protects our nation and keeps us safe. We look forward to continuing this tradition and greatly appreciate the law enforcement community and their canine partners for their service."

Contributing clubs for these donations include the United States Police Canine Association, Beaver County Kennel Club, Cary Kennel Club, Clemson Kennel Club, Dayton Kennel Club, Decatur American Kennel Club, Des Moines Obedience Training Club, Forsyth Kennel Club, Garden City Kansas Kennel Club, Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Columbus Indiana, Lima Kennel Club, Lost Coast Kennel Club, Manatee Kennel Club, Myrtle Beach Kennel Club, Newnan Kennel Club, Savannah Kennel Club, Seattle Kennel Club, Town & Country Kennel Club, and Trap Falls Kennel Club.

Police departments interested in receiving grants in 2025 can learn more at www.akcreunite.org.

The 2024 Adopt A K-9 Cop have gone to the following police departments:  

State

Police Department(s)

Alabama

Russell County Sheriff's Office

Priceville Police Department

Limestone County Sheriff's Department  

Arizona

Wilcox Department of Public Safety

Bisbee Police Department

Wellton Police Department

California

Crescent City Police Department

Colorado 

Evans Police Department

Larimer County Sheriff's Department

Logan County Sheriff's Department

Connecticut

Wallingford Police Department

Florida

Panama City Police Department

Sweetwater Police Department

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

Haines City Police Department

Bradenton Police Department

Tequesta Police Department

Miami Police Department

Georgia

Newnan Police Department

Gordon County Sheriff's Office

South Fulton Police Department

Woodstock Public Safety Foundation

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

Jones County Sheriff's Office

Dade County Sheriff's Office

Smithville Police Department

Savannah Police Department

Iowa

Louisa County Sheriff's Department

Lake View Police Department

Des Moines Police Department

Ankeny Police Department

Tama Police Department

Spencer Police Department

Idaho

Fruitland Police Department

Illinois

Knox County Sheriff's Office

White Hall Police Department 

Indiana

Huntingburg Police Department

Madison Police Department

Vanderburgh Police Department

Kansas

Scott County Sheriff's Office

Chase County Sheriff's Office

Gardner Police Department

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Kentucky

Meade County Sheriff's Office

Daviess County Sheriff's Office Detention Center

Bowling Green Police Department

Pike County Sheriff's Office

Magoffin County Sheriff's Office

Jackson County Sheriff's Office Detention Center

Louisiana

Baton Rouge Police Department

Tensas Parish Sheriff's Office

Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office

Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office

St. Gabriel Police Department

Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office

Crowley Police Department

Maryland

Maryland National Capital Police Park

Prince George County Sheriff's Office

Maine

Lewiston Police Department

Scarborough Police Department

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office 

Minnesota

St. Paul Police Department

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office

South St. Paul Police Department

Bemidji Police Department

Wright County Sheriff's Office

Annandale Police Department

Hopkins Police Department

Becker County Sheriff's Office

Chisago County Sheriff's Office

Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office

Fergus Falls Police Department

Brooklyn Park Police Department

Goodhue Police Department

Rogers Police Department

Missouri

Randolph County Sheriff's Department

Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force

Kearney Police Department

Osceola Police Department

Linn Creek Police Department

Mississippi

Byram Police Department

Richland Police Department

Harrison County Sheriff's Office

Hinds County Sheriff's Office

Taylorsville Police Department

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

Kemper County Sheriff's Office

Columbia Police Department

Jones County Sheriff's Office

Mississippi State Fire Marshal's Office

Union Police Department

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Morton Police Department

Montana

Phillips County Sheriff's Office

Hardin Police Department

North Carolina

Morehead City Police Department

Tarboro Police Department

Raeford Police Department

Waxhaw Police Department

Dunn Police Department

Clayton Police Department

NC State University Police Department

Carteret County Sheriff's Office

Lumberton Police Department

Camden County Sheriff's Office

Chowan County Sheriff's Office

Holly Springs Police Department

Ranlo Police Department

New Bern Police Department

Mooresville Police Department

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office

Winston-Salem Police Department

North Dakota

Burleigh County Sheriff's Department

Rolette County Sheriff's Office

Nebraska

Johnson County Sheriff's Office

New Hampshire

Carroll County Sheriff's Office

New Jersey

Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

Ocean County Sheriff's Office

Haddon Heights Police Department

Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

Hamilton Police Division

Nevada

Storey County Sheriff's Office

New York

City of Middletown Police Department

Nassau County Sheriff's Department

Blooming Grove Police Department

Colonie Police Department

Orange County Sheriff's Office

North Tonawanda Police Department

Ohio

Xenia Police Division

Warren County Sheriff's Office

Washington Township Police Department

DeGraff Police Department

Delphos Police Department

Cadiz Police Department

Union Township Police Department

Middletown Police Department

Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Canton Police Department

Oklahoma

Tulsa Police Department

Kay County Sheriff's Office

Ponca City Police Department

Ardmore Police Department

Wayonka Police Department

Muskogee Police Department

Earlsboro Police Department

Hennessey Police Department

Noble Police Department

Enid Police Department

Owasso Police Department

Pennsylvania

Williamsport Bureau of Police

New Castle Police Department

Cheltenham Township Police Department

Plymouth Township Police Department

Bloomsburg University Police Department

Scranton Police Department

Beaver Valley Regional Police Department

South Carolina

Georgetown Police Department

Marion County Sheriff's Department

Central Police Department

Cayce Police Department

Yemassee Police Department

Iva Police Department

Westminster Police Department

Darlington Police Department

Clover Police Department

Jasper County Sheriff's Office

Tennessee

Smyrna Police Department

Fayetteville Police Department

Cleveland State Campus Police

Lebanon Police Department

Bartlett Police Department

Gallatin Police Department

Dickson Police Department

Gleason Police Department

Texas

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office

Sherman Police Department

Sulphur Springs Police Department

Carrollton Fire Rescue

Eustace ISD Police Department

Princeton Police Department

Hopkins County Sheriff's Office

Texarkana Police Department

Tenaha Police Department

Abilene Police Department

Virginia

Bristol Police Department

Pembroke Police Department

Amherst County Sheriff's Office

Richlands Police Department

Washington

Seattle Police Department

Port Angeles Police Department

Wisconsin

Sparta Police Department

West Salem Police Department

La Crosse Police Department

Crivitz Police Department

Jackson County Sheriff's Office 

West Virginia

Philippi Police Department

Hancock County Sheriff's Office 

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

St. Mary's Police Department

Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

The way home for lost pets.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

AKC Reunite has donated more than $10 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

