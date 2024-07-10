AKC REUNITE AWARDS OVER $1.4 MILLION IN 2024 GRANTS FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM
Jul 10, 2024, 10:15 ET
- Grant Allocation Completed For 2024 -
RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has awarded all 2024 grants through its AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop matching grant program.
"AKC Reunite is so proud to be able to partner with AKC clubs to support these departments in such a significant way," said Tom Sharp, President and CEO of AKC Reunite. "The hundreds of K-9 officers who are serving around the country due to this grant program are helping their communities with bomb detection, community outreach and on patrol."
The Adopt A K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC-affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence. A total of 759 Adopt A K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program in 2013 and, as of this year, the program has awarded more than $5.7 million in grants.
"AKC and AKC Reunite are proud to be able to make these grants available to our K-9 first responders and the public they serve," said Christopher L. Sweetwood, AKC Board member and founder of the AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop Program. "Their dedication to duty protects our nation and keeps us safe. We look forward to continuing this tradition and greatly appreciate the law enforcement community and their canine partners for their service."
Contributing clubs for these donations include the United States Police Canine Association, Beaver County Kennel Club, Cary Kennel Club, Clemson Kennel Club, Dayton Kennel Club, Decatur American Kennel Club, Des Moines Obedience Training Club, Forsyth Kennel Club, Garden City Kansas Kennel Club, Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Columbus Indiana, Lima Kennel Club, Lost Coast Kennel Club, Manatee Kennel Club, Myrtle Beach Kennel Club, Newnan Kennel Club, Savannah Kennel Club, Seattle Kennel Club, Town & Country Kennel Club, and Trap Falls Kennel Club.
Police departments interested in receiving grants in 2025 can learn more at www.akcreunite.org.
The 2024 Adopt A K-9 Cop have gone to the following police departments:
|
State
|
Police Department(s)
|
Alabama
|
Russell County Sheriff's Office
Priceville Police Department
Limestone County Sheriff's Department
|
Arizona
|
Wilcox Department of Public Safety
Bisbee Police Department
Wellton Police Department
|
California
|
Crescent City Police Department
|
Colorado
|
Evans Police Department
Larimer County Sheriff's Department
Logan County Sheriff's Department
|
Connecticut
|
Wallingford Police Department
|
Florida
|
Panama City Police Department
Sweetwater Police Department
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office
Haines City Police Department
Bradenton Police Department
Tequesta Police Department
Miami Police Department
|
Georgia
|
Newnan Police Department
Gordon County Sheriff's Office
South Fulton Police Department
Woodstock Public Safety Foundation
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office
Jones County Sheriff's Office
Dade County Sheriff's Office
Smithville Police Department
Savannah Police Department
|
Iowa
|
Louisa County Sheriff's Department
Lake View Police Department
Des Moines Police Department
Ankeny Police Department
Tama Police Department
Spencer Police Department
|
Idaho
|
Fruitland Police Department
|
Illinois
|
Knox County Sheriff's Office
White Hall Police Department
|
Indiana
|
Huntingburg Police Department
Madison Police Department
Vanderburgh Police Department
|
Kansas
|
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Chase County Sheriff's Office
Gardner Police Department
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
|
Kentucky
|
Meade County Sheriff's Office
Daviess County Sheriff's Office Detention Center
Bowling Green Police Department
Pike County Sheriff's Office
Magoffin County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office Detention Center
|
Louisiana
|
Baton Rouge Police Department
Tensas Parish Sheriff's Office
Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office
Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Gabriel Police Department
Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office
Crowley Police Department
|
Maryland
|
Maryland National Capital Police Park
Prince George County Sheriff's Office
|
Maine
|
Lewiston Police Department
Scarborough Police Department
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office
|
Minnesota
|
St. Paul Police Department
Freeborn County Sheriff's Office
South St. Paul Police Department
Bemidji Police Department
Wright County Sheriff's Office
Annandale Police Department
Hopkins Police Department
Becker County Sheriff's Office
Chisago County Sheriff's Office
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office
Fergus Falls Police Department
Brooklyn Park Police Department
Goodhue Police Department
Rogers Police Department
|
Missouri
|
Randolph County Sheriff's Department
Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force
Kearney Police Department
Osceola Police Department
Linn Creek Police Department
|
Mississippi
|
Byram Police Department
Richland Police Department
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Hinds County Sheriff's Office
Taylorsville Police Department
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office
Kemper County Sheriff's Office
Columbia Police Department
Jones County Sheriff's Office
Mississippi State Fire Marshal's Office
Union Police Department
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Morton Police Department
|
Montana
|
Phillips County Sheriff's Office
Hardin Police Department
|
North Carolina
|
Morehead City Police Department
Tarboro Police Department
Raeford Police Department
Waxhaw Police Department
Dunn Police Department
Clayton Police Department
NC State University Police Department
Carteret County Sheriff's Office
Lumberton Police Department
Camden County Sheriff's Office
Chowan County Sheriff's Office
Holly Springs Police Department
Ranlo Police Department
New Bern Police Department
Mooresville Police Department
Caldwell County Sheriff's Office
Winston-Salem Police Department
|
North Dakota
|
Burleigh County Sheriff's Department
Rolette County Sheriff's Office
|
Nebraska
|
Johnson County Sheriff's Office
|
New Hampshire
|
Carroll County Sheriff's Office
|
New Jersey
|
Monmouth County Sheriff's Office
Ocean County Sheriff's Office
Haddon Heights Police Department
Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
Hamilton Police Division
|
Nevada
|
Storey County Sheriff's Office
|
New York
|
City of Middletown Police Department
Nassau County Sheriff's Department
Blooming Grove Police Department
Colonie Police Department
Orange County Sheriff's Office
North Tonawanda Police Department
|
Ohio
|
Xenia Police Division
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Washington Township Police Department
DeGraff Police Department
Delphos Police Department
Cadiz Police Department
Union Township Police Department
Middletown Police Department
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Canton Police Department
|
Oklahoma
|
Tulsa Police Department
Kay County Sheriff's Office
Ponca City Police Department
Ardmore Police Department
Wayonka Police Department
Muskogee Police Department
Earlsboro Police Department
Hennessey Police Department
Noble Police Department
Enid Police Department
Owasso Police Department
|
Pennsylvania
|
Williamsport Bureau of Police
New Castle Police Department
Cheltenham Township Police Department
Plymouth Township Police Department
Bloomsburg University Police Department
Scranton Police Department
Beaver Valley Regional Police Department
|
South Carolina
|
Georgetown Police Department
Marion County Sheriff's Department
Central Police Department
Cayce Police Department
Yemassee Police Department
Iva Police Department
Westminster Police Department
Darlington Police Department
Clover Police Department
Jasper County Sheriff's Office
|
Tennessee
|
Smyrna Police Department
Fayetteville Police Department
Cleveland State Campus Police
Lebanon Police Department
Bartlett Police Department
Gallatin Police Department
Dickson Police Department
Gleason Police Department
|
Texas
|
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office
Sherman Police Department
Sulphur Springs Police Department
Carrollton Fire Rescue
Eustace ISD Police Department
Princeton Police Department
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
Texarkana Police Department
Tenaha Police Department
Abilene Police Department
|
Virginia
|
Bristol Police Department
Pembroke Police Department
Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Richlands Police Department
|
Washington
|
Seattle Police Department
Port Angeles Police Department
|
Wisconsin
|
Sparta Police Department
West Salem Police Department
La Crosse Police Department
Crivitz Police Department
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
|
West Virginia
|
Philippi Police Department
Hancock County Sheriff's Office
Randolph County Sheriff's Office
St. Mary's Police Department
Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.
AKC Reunite
The way home for lost pets.
AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.
AKC Reunite has donated more than $10 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).
