AKC REUNITE AWARDS OVER $1.4 MILLION IN 2024 GRANTS FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM

RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has awarded all 2024 grants through its AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop matching grant program.

"AKC Reunite is so proud to be able to partner with AKC clubs to support these departments in such a significant way," said Tom Sharp, President and CEO of AKC Reunite. "The hundreds of K-9 officers who are serving around the country due to this grant program are helping their communities with bomb detection, community outreach and on patrol."

The Adopt A K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC-affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence. A total of 759 Adopt A K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program in 2013 and, as of this year, the program has awarded more than $5.7 million in grants.

"AKC and AKC Reunite are proud to be able to make these grants available to our K-9 first responders and the public they serve," said Christopher L. Sweetwood, AKC Board member and founder of the AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop Program. "Their dedication to duty protects our nation and keeps us safe. We look forward to continuing this tradition and greatly appreciate the law enforcement community and their canine partners for their service."

Contributing clubs for these donations include the United States Police Canine Association, Beaver County Kennel Club, Cary Kennel Club, Clemson Kennel Club, Dayton Kennel Club, Decatur American Kennel Club, Des Moines Obedience Training Club, Forsyth Kennel Club, Garden City Kansas Kennel Club, Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Columbus Indiana, Lima Kennel Club, Lost Coast Kennel Club, Manatee Kennel Club, Myrtle Beach Kennel Club, Newnan Kennel Club, Savannah Kennel Club, Seattle Kennel Club, Town & Country Kennel Club, and Trap Falls Kennel Club.

Police departments interested in receiving grants in 2025 can learn more at www.akcreunite.org.

The 2024 Adopt A K-9 Cop have gone to the following police departments:

State Police Department(s) Alabama Russell County Sheriff's Office Priceville Police Department Limestone County Sheriff's Department Arizona Wilcox Department of Public Safety Bisbee Police Department Wellton Police Department California Crescent City Police Department Colorado Evans Police Department Larimer County Sheriff's Department Logan County Sheriff's Department Connecticut Wallingford Police Department Florida Panama City Police Department Sweetwater Police Department Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Haines City Police Department Bradenton Police Department Tequesta Police Department Miami Police Department Georgia Newnan Police Department Gordon County Sheriff's Office South Fulton Police Department Woodstock Public Safety Foundation Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Jones County Sheriff's Office Dade County Sheriff's Office Smithville Police Department Savannah Police Department Iowa Louisa County Sheriff's Department Lake View Police Department Des Moines Police Department Ankeny Police Department Tama Police Department Spencer Police Department Idaho Fruitland Police Department Illinois Knox County Sheriff's Office White Hall Police Department Indiana Huntingburg Police Department Madison Police Department Vanderburgh Police Department Kansas Scott County Sheriff's Office Chase County Sheriff's Office Gardner Police Department Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Kentucky Meade County Sheriff's Office Daviess County Sheriff's Office Detention Center Bowling Green Police Department Pike County Sheriff's Office Magoffin County Sheriff's Office Jackson County Sheriff's Office Detention Center Louisiana Baton Rouge Police Department Tensas Parish Sheriff's Office Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office St. Gabriel Police Department Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office Crowley Police Department Maryland Maryland National Capital Police Park Prince George County Sheriff's Office Maine Lewiston Police Department Scarborough Police Department Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Minnesota St. Paul Police Department Freeborn County Sheriff's Office South St. Paul Police Department Bemidji Police Department Wright County Sheriff's Office Annandale Police Department Hopkins Police Department Becker County Sheriff's Office Chisago County Sheriff's Office Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office Fergus Falls Police Department Brooklyn Park Police Department Goodhue Police Department Rogers Police Department Missouri Randolph County Sheriff's Department Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force Kearney Police Department Osceola Police Department Linn Creek Police Department Mississippi Byram Police Department Richland Police Department Harrison County Sheriff's Office Hinds County Sheriff's Office Taylorsville Police Department Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Kemper County Sheriff's Office Columbia Police Department Jones County Sheriff's Office Mississippi State Fire Marshal's Office Union Police Department Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Morton Police Department Montana Phillips County Sheriff's Office Hardin Police Department North Carolina Morehead City Police Department Tarboro Police Department Raeford Police Department Waxhaw Police Department Dunn Police Department Clayton Police Department NC State University Police Department Carteret County Sheriff's Office Lumberton Police Department Camden County Sheriff's Office Chowan County Sheriff's Office Holly Springs Police Department Ranlo Police Department New Bern Police Department Mooresville Police Department Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Winston-Salem Police Department North Dakota Burleigh County Sheriff's Department Rolette County Sheriff's Office Nebraska Johnson County Sheriff's Office New Hampshire Carroll County Sheriff's Office New Jersey Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Ocean County Sheriff's Office Haddon Heights Police Department Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Hamilton Police Division Nevada Storey County Sheriff's Office New York City of Middletown Police Department Nassau County Sheriff's Department Blooming Grove Police Department Colonie Police Department Orange County Sheriff's Office North Tonawanda Police Department Ohio Xenia Police Division Warren County Sheriff's Office Washington Township Police Department DeGraff Police Department Delphos Police Department Cadiz Police Department Union Township Police Department Middletown Police Department Shelby County Sheriff's Office Canton Police Department Oklahoma Tulsa Police Department Kay County Sheriff's Office Ponca City Police Department Ardmore Police Department Wayonka Police Department Muskogee Police Department Earlsboro Police Department Hennessey Police Department Noble Police Department Enid Police Department Owasso Police Department Pennsylvania Williamsport Bureau of Police New Castle Police Department Cheltenham Township Police Department Plymouth Township Police Department Bloomsburg University Police Department Scranton Police Department Beaver Valley Regional Police Department South Carolina Georgetown Police Department Marion County Sheriff's Department Central Police Department Cayce Police Department Yemassee Police Department Iva Police Department Westminster Police Department Darlington Police Department Clover Police Department Jasper County Sheriff's Office Tennessee Smyrna Police Department Fayetteville Police Department Cleveland State Campus Police Lebanon Police Department Bartlett Police Department Gallatin Police Department Dickson Police Department Gleason Police Department Texas Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Sherman Police Department Sulphur Springs Police Department Carrollton Fire Rescue Eustace ISD Police Department Princeton Police Department Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Texarkana Police Department Tenaha Police Department Abilene Police Department Virginia Bristol Police Department Pembroke Police Department Amherst County Sheriff's Office Richlands Police Department Washington Seattle Police Department Port Angeles Police Department Wisconsin Sparta Police Department West Salem Police Department La Crosse Police Department Crivitz Police Department Jackson County Sheriff's Office West Virginia Philippi Police Department Hancock County Sheriff's Office Randolph County Sheriff's Office St. Mary's Police Department

Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

AKC Reunite has donated more than $10 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

