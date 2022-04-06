AKC REUNITE REACHES $1 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM
Apr 06, 2022, 10:00 ET
- Grants Matched Through Adopt A K-9 Cop Program -
RALEIGH, N.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has awarded over $1 million in grants through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program. Funds were raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.
"AKC Reunite is so thankful to be in the position to help so many K-9 units around the country," said AKC Reunite CEO Tom Sharp. "The response to this grant program has been amazing and we look forward to its continued positive impact."
The most recent grants the helped Adopt A K-9 Cop reach the $1 million mark are:
|
State
|
Police Department(s)
|
Kentucky
|
Shepherdsville Police Department
|
North Dakota
|
Wahpeton Police Department
The Adopt a K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.
The grants donated in 2022 went to the following police departments:
|
State
|
Police Department(s)
|
California
|
Riverside Police Department
|
Florida
|
Tampa International Airport Police Department
Hernando County Sheriff's Department
|
Georgia
|
City of Carrollton Police Department
Rochelle Police Department
Barnesville Police Department
|
Iowa
|
Lyons County Sheriff's Office
Mapleton Police Department
Ida County Sheriff's Office
|
Kentucky
|
Todd County Sheriff's Office
|
Massachusetts
|
Methuen Police Department
|
Minnesota
|
Aitkin Police Department
Anoka County Sheriff's Office
Wright County Sheriff's Office
Beltrami County Sheriff's Office
Chisago County Sheriff's Office
|
Mississippi
|
Southern Mississippi Correctional Institute
Flowood Police Department
|
North Carolina
|
Rocky Mount Police Department
Nashville Police Department
Waynesville Police Department
Maggie Valley Police Department
Jackson County Police Department
Sylva Police Department
|
New Jersey
|
Manchester Township Police Department
Mount Laurel Police Department
|
New York
|
Wallkill Police Department
Town of Warwick Police Department
Orange County Sheriff's Department
Town of Carmel Police Department
Ramapo Police Department
Stanford Police Department
Town of Chester Police Department
|
Ohio
|
Mansfield Police Department
|
Oklahoma
|
Cleveland Police Department
|
Pennsylvania
|
Lower Moreland Township Police Department
Cheltenham Township Police Department
Upland Police Department
|
South Carolina
|
Edgefield County Sheriff's Department
|
Texas
|
Humble Police Department
Conroe Police Department
Wills Point Police Department
Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4
Baytown Police Department
Greenville Police Department
Houston Police Department
Taylor County Sheriff's Department
|
Virginia
|
Lee County Sheriff's Department
|
Wisconsin
|
Milwaukee Police Department
Prescott Police Department
Polk County Sheriff's Department
Jackson County Police Department
|
Wyoming
|
Albany County Sheriff's Department
Contributing clubs for these donations include the United States Police Canine Association, Raleigh Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Philadelphia, Delaware County American Kennel Club, Augusta Kennel Club, Baytown Kennel Club, Louisville Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Riverside and Conroe Kennel Club.
A total of 154 Adopt a K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program. Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.
AKC Reunite
The way home for lost pets.
AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.
AKC Reunite has donated more than $10 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).
SOURCE AKC Reunite
