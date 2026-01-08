AKCA Expresses Disappointment Over Delayed Kitchen Cabinet Tariff

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) expressed disappointment over the Trump Administration's decision to delay the implementation of a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinet imports to January 2026. While the current tariff rate of 25% is providing some relief, the AKCA relayed concern that by delaying the promised 25% rate increase, the American cabinet industry will remain on life support.

"We are gravely disappointed by the delay of the additional 25% to 2027, which threatens the livelihoods of more than 250,000 hardworking Americans who depend on this industry. American kitchen cabinets represent less than 0.5% of the total cost of building a home, and this additional 25% tariff is critical to stop foreign countries cheating," remarked Perry Miller, President of Kountry Wood Products. "Family-owned businesses like mine will now face difficult decisions in the months ahead as subsidized and dumped foreign cabinet imports, priced at upwards of 70% below market level, flood into our country. We respectfully urge the Trump Administration to reconsider this 50% tariff delay now as we fight to save hundreds of thousands of cabinet manufacturing jobs across America's heartland."

"President Trump told the forgotten men and women of America he would fight for them to revive American manufacturing. Unfortunately, the delay in imposing the additional 25% cabinet tariff to save 250,000 American jobs is contrary to these promises" remarked John Gahm, President of Kitchen Kompact. "To address the root cause of rising housing costs, federal, state and local governments need to cut the burdensome regulations that represent 25% of the cost of building a new home rather than roll back the critical protections our industry needs. American cabinet workers are devastated by this delay as we have the capacity here in the U.S.A. to ramp up production tomorrow. We are respectfully asking the Trump Administration to reverse course before we see more plants close their doors."

About the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA)

The American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is a coalition representing thousands of American kitchen cabinet manufacturers and workers across the United States. AKCA's mission is to protect domestic manufacturing, preserve American jobs, and strengthen the U.S. industrial base.

