AKCG - Public Relations Counselors Acquires Cleveland-based Hennes Communications

The acquisition, bringing together two long-established national crisis communications agencies, strengthens AKCG's reputation management footprint

GLASSBORO, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKCG – Public Relations Counselors, headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia Region, today announced that it has acquired Hennes Communications, a nationally recognized crisis communications agency founded by Bruce Hennes in 1989.

AKCG, which serves clients nationwide, further expands its depth and reach with the addition of Ohio-based Hennes. Together, the combined firm will provide a full complement of crisis communications, crisis planning, crisis management, spokesperson training, and media relations services.

"Reputation management is an essential management function, and we are excited to grow our AKCG team with the talented folks from Hennes Communications," said Chris Lukach, APR, CEO at AKCG. "This acquisition reflects the depth of expertise in our craft, as well as our commitment to delivering impactful results to our partners operating in sensitive, nuanced and pivotal moments."

Guided by its philosophy that "the court of public opinion is always in session," Hennes Communications has in its four decades built a strong reputation for advising organizations through sensitive issues, providing crisis communications response, planning and media training to a broad range of organizations. Bruce Hennes and Thom Fladung, president and vice president of AKCG's new Hennes division, respectively, are sought-after advisers, speakers and trainers.

"As we considered a succession plan, we knew partnering with a larger agency would be of great benefit to our existing clients as well as to future clients who come to us when facing sudden crisis situations or those seeking our expertise before something happens," said Bruce Hennes, founder of Hennes Communications. "We met with several potential partners, and after getting to know the AKCG team, seeing their sustained growth, and hearing directly from its counselors, it became clear they were the right fit to carry forward the Hennes legacy."

This move is another step in AKCG's accelerated growth, predominantly in education and health care services. Since 2021, AKCG has tripled in size and is now home to more than 20 professionals across its offices in the Greater Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Cleveland regions.

For more information about AKCG – Public Relations Counselors, visit www.AKCG.com.

About AKCG – Public Relations Counselors

Founded in 1982, AKCG – Public Relations Counselors builds, preserves and restores positive reputations, with deep expertise in crisis planning, crisis management, media training and media relations. With offices in the Greater Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Cleveland areas, AKCG serves organizations nationwide. AKCG's Hennes Crisis Communications division is one of only 20 firms ranked in the category of Crisis PR by Chambers and Partners and is nationally recognized for its leadership in managing reputational threats, management transitions, high-stakes crises and complex issues. The firm's crisis PR practice serves public and private companies, government agencies, educational institutions, hospitals, and nonprofits across the country and internationally. AKCG is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree.

SOURCE AKCG - Public Relations Counselors