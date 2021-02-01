AKC.tv Announces New Hosts Of 'AKC DogCenter' And 'Ask The Expert'

Beginning this month, noted sportscaster Carolyn Manno, joins the network as the host of "AKC DogCenter: Live From 101 Park." Each Tuesday and Friday, the show brings you the latest dog news from dog shows around the country, current events, and everything newsworthy in the world of dogs, at Noon Eastern on AKC.tv. Manno currently serves as a morning sports anchor and correspondent for CNN and spent the previous 10 years as a host and reporter for NBC Sports Group, contributing to the majority of the network's most integral sports programming, including The Olympics and Paralympics, Football Night in America, Triple Crown Horseracing, and The Tour de France.

Sports and Entertainment personality Mike Janela will also join AKC.tv as the host of 'Ask The Expert.' Airing Wednesdays at Noon Eastern, the show tackles a variety of veterinary, training and behavior topics with top dog experts and thought leaders. Janela is an accomplished host, currently seen with the New York Mets and MSG Networks, and also covering movie and music news for The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard. In the past, he also hosted the "Padres Social Hour" talk show on FOX Sports San Diego, and various talk shows -- including the weekly live animal show 'Wildlives' -- for the digital lifestyle network LittleThings, and a variety of video content for Guinness World Records.

AKC.tv gives dog lovers everywhere on-demand access to dog-related programming that can be watched by downloading the AKC.tv mobile app (available for iPhone and Android). It is also available via any connected device, including computers, tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Altice One and Roku. Created in conjunction with award-winning digital production and distribution company B Live, viewers can browse an extensive video library of hundreds of videos on various topics that includes puppy videos, heartwarming stories, training tips, breed specific information, dog sports and much more.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.



