Akebia Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations and Educational Symposium at National Kidney Foundation 2021 Virtual Spring Clinical Meetings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it will present data at the National Kidney Foundation 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings (NKF SCM21), which takes place virtually April 6-10, 2021.

Abstracts are now available online in the NKF SCM21 Abstract and ePoster Gallery: https://casehippo.com/spa/symposium/national-kidney-foundation-2021-spring-clinical-meetings/event/gallery/browser.

A poster, titled "A Drug-Drug Interaction Study of Vadadustat Coadministered With Cyclosporine, a P-gp Inhibitor, and Digoxin, a P-gp Substrate" (Poster #171), will present Phase 1 clinical research evaluating the effect of cyclosporine on vadadustat exposure and the effect of vadadustat on the exposure of digoxin (Dig). Vadadustat is Akebia's investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), which recently completed its global Phase 3 clinical development program for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients both on dialysis and not on dialysis.

Additional Akebia and Akebia-sponsored posters include:

In addition, Akebia and Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., have provided educational grant funding in support of the educational session, titled "Treatment of CKD Related Anemia: The Emerging Role of Hypoxia Inducible Factor Inhibitors," scheduled for Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The session will feature speakers:

Jeffrey Berns, M.D., who will serve as facilitator and present, "Pathophysiology CKD Anemia and Current Management Strategies;"

Volker Haase, M.D., who will present, "Emerging Therapies for CKD Anemia;" and,

Stephen Fishbane, M.D., who will present, "Clinical Trials Update: HIF-PHI."

NKF SCM21 attendees can visit the Akebia virtual booth at https://www.akebiavirtualexperience.com/.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

About Vadadustat

Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability. At higher altitudes, the body responds to lower oxygen availability with stabilization of hypoxia-inducible factor, which can lead to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues. Vadadustat recently completed its global Phase 3 development program for the treatment of anemia due to CKD. Vadadustat is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory authority with the exception of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). In Japan, vadadustat is approved as a treatment for anemia due to CKD in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

