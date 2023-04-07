Akebia Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it will present posters at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Spring Clinical Meetings 2023 (SCM23), which will take place on demand and live in Austin, Texas on April 11 – 15, 2023.

Abstracts are available online in the SCM22 Abstract and ePoster Gallery.

Akebia posters include:

NKF SCM23 attendees can visit the Akebia booth (#801) in the Exhibit Hall.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics® is a registered trademark of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

[email protected]

SOURCE Akebia Therapeutics