Akebia Therapeutics Announces Presentations at ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced presentations of data from the global Phase 3 program for vadadustat at the European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Virtual Congress 2021, to be held June 5 - June 8, 2021.

Abstracts are now available online within Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation (NDT), the official journal for the ERA-EDTA.

Akebia-sponsored mini-oral sessions are:

For more information on ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress 2021, visit: https://www.era-edta.org/en/virtualcongress2021/.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

About Vadadustat

Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability. At higher altitudes, the body responds to lower oxygen availability with stabilization of hypoxia-inducible factor, which can lead to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues. Vadadustat recently completed its global Phase 3 development program for the treatment of anemia due to CKD. Vadadustat is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory authority with the exception of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). In Japan, vadadustat is approved as a treatment for anemia due to CKD in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

