Akebia Therapeutics Appoints Erik Ostrowski as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced the appointment of Erik Ostrowski as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Mr. Ostrowski is an experienced biotech executive with a diverse background spanning industry leadership roles, board service and investment banking.

"We are pleased to welcome Erik to Akebia as he brings proven leadership experience across a broad range of critical functions. He will be an important addition to our experienced leadership team," said John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Akebia. "We are executing the Vafseo® (vadadustat) Tablets launch from a solid financial position. Erik's ability to manage all aspects of corporate finance, as well as his track record in leading corporate development and strategic transactions, we believe will enable us to create significant value for our stakeholders."

Mr. Ostrowski joins Akebia from Avrobio, where he served as President, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, leading the execution of its merger with Tectonic Therapeutic. Prior to Avrobio, Mr. Ostrowski was Chief Financial Officer of Summit Therapeutics where he led its initial public offering on Nasdaq. He was recently Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Faron Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Ostrowski also spent over ten years in investment banking including at Leerink Partners and Robertson Stephens. Mr. Ostrowski earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Babson College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Akebia team during this transformational time for the company," said Mr. Ostrowski. "With its new product launch, established revenue-generating business and promising pipeline, Akebia is well-positioned for growth, and I look forward to contributing to its future success."

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

