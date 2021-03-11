Akebia Therapeutics Celebrates World Kidney Day and National Kidney Month

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, celebrates World Kidney Day and National Kidney Month with the launch of new initiatives to increase awareness of chronic kidney disease (CKD). As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 37 million adults in the U.S. are affected by CKD, a progressive, irreversible, and often life-altering, illness.

Akebia's campaign aims to engage patients, kidney care professionals, the kidney community and employees with the goal of promoting kidney health, honoring kidney patients and applauding those who care for them. To publicly commemorate the month and support the kidney community, Akebia's website features a green National Kidney Month banner and ribbon. Akebia employees are showing their support with customized green ribbon Zoom backgrounds for the month. In addition, Akebia's homepage features interviews with kidney care leaders who discuss the value of increasing attention on kidney disease. Visit www.akebia.com/kidney-disease/ to view a video.

In conjunction with patient advocacy groups, Akebia is recognizing those who work tirelessly to help kidney patients. In the local community, Akebia is a platinum sponsor of the NKF Honors Gala 2021, an event presented by the National Kidney Foundation serving New England. The Honors Gala, which takes place virtually on Saturday, March 20, recognizes those who have been outstanding in the promotion of kidney health and the fight against kidney disease. In addition, as part of the Company's speaker series, Akebia will host Lori Hartwell, Founder of Renal Support Network, to speak with employees about her experience living with kidney disease.

"We celebrate National Kidney Month and World Kidney Day to spotlight the importance of kidney health, increase awareness of the disease and thank the healthcare professionals and caregivers who share in our commitment to all patients," said John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Akebia. "We are inspired by patients who face a life-changing diagnosis with the belief that life can be better. Their stories and strength motivate our efforts as we do our part to improve the standard of care for kidney patients. We remain committed to bringing innovation to the kidney community."

Through its social media channels, Akebia is highlighting patient stories and sharing appreciation for the countless healthcare professionals and caregivers who are dedicated to people living with kidney disease. Akebia encourages patients, caregivers and others to unite, spread the word and capture their support using the hashtags: #NationalKidneyMonth and #WorldKidneyDay.

