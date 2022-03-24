AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 13, 2022

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKBA) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, on behalf of those investors who acquired Akebia securities between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

vadadustat was not as safe in treating NDD-CKD patients with anemia as Defendants had represented;

as a result, Defendants overstated the PRO2TECT Program's clinical prospects;

accordingly, Defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and

as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 3, 2020, Akebia issued a press release announcing "top-line results" from the PRO2TECT Program, disclosing that "vadadustat did not meet the primary safety endpoint of the PRO2TECT program, defined as non-inferiority of vadadustat versus darbepoetin alfa in time to first occurrence of [MACE.]"

On this news, Akebia's common stock price fell $7.35 per share, or 73.5%, to close at $2.65 per share on September 3, 2020.

