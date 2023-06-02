Akebia Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. In his presentation, Mr. Butler will discuss recent regulatory updates regarding vadadustat, Akebia's oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease for dialysis dependent patients, and the potential global commercial opportunity for Vafseo® (vadadustat).

The Jefferies Healthcare Conference will take place June 7-9, 2023, in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 90 days following the conference through the Investors section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

About Vadadustat

Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability. At higher altitudes, the body responds to lower oxygen availability with stabilization of hypoxia-inducible factor, which can lead to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues. Vadadustat is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Vafseo® (vadadustat) is approved in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic anemia due to CKD in adult patients on chronic maintenance dialysis. In Japan, Vafseo is approved as a treatment for anemia due to CKD in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Important Safety Information

For safety information, view the European Summary of Product Characteristics (SPC/SmPC) for Vafseo® (vadadustat) at https://ec.europa.eu/health/documents/community-register/2023/20230424158854/anx_158854_en.pdf and https://products.mhra.gov.uk/.

