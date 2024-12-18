Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2024 at 7:30 AM PST. Among other business updates, Mr. Butler will discuss the Vafseo® (vadadustat) U.S. launch.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of Akebia's website at https://ir.akebia.com following the conference.

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will take place January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

